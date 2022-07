Update: Motor1.com contacted Dodge regarding this potential Hellcat development, but the automaker declined to comment on rumours regarding future products. The Demon may be long gone, but Dodge will happily sell you a Challenger SRT Jailbreak with 807 bhp. Granted, it's missing that extra pony to match the "cursed" muscle car and its colossal 808-bhp output while using regular petrol. There will come a time when electric performance vehicles are going to pack more punch than the drag strip monster. In fact, it could happen as early as 2024 when the company's already confirmed EV will go on sale.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO