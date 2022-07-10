ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tar Heel, NC

Little League: Tar Heel routs Henderson County

By By Craig Moyer Sports Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IZUtC_0gasbcRa00

Coming off a dominant 10-0 win over Winston-Salem National in its opening game, the Tar Heel 8-10 Year Old All-Stars kept things rolling in a 23-4 victory over Henderson County in the North Carolina state tournament Sunday morning at Elm Street Park.

Tar Heel scored at least three runs in all four innings of the mercy-rule victory, using a nine-run top of the third to break open an 8-4 game on the way to the win.

Tar Heel will now face Wilson City in the winners’ bracket final at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The winner of the game will advance to Thursday’s championship game, while the loser will return to play on Wednesday in the losers’ bracket final with a spot in the title game on the line.

Logan Kendrick and Haiden Simo both reached on walks around a Jackson Jabs bunt single to load the bases with nobody out in the third.

Brynson Purvis was then hit by a pitch to push across Kendrick for the first run of the frame before Mason Williams laced a single up the middle to score Jabs, while Simo scored on an error on the play.

An infield single to second by Conner Senatore then scored Easton Meadows, who pinch ran for Purvis.

A sacrifice fly to left off the bat of Rob Rhodes brought home Williams before Senatore later scored on an error.

After another fly out, Thomas D’Alonzo kept the inning alive by reaching on an infield single before Kendrick drew a walk.

Jabs then hit an infield single to the left side to bring in D’Alonzo, while Meadows later delivered the final blow of the inning, singling to center to score Kendrick and Jabs to push the lead to 17-4.

The District 4 champions finished the game with 16 hits, as Jabs led the way with a 4-for-4 game with three runs scored and an RBI.

Senatore drove in four runs in the win, while Meadows, Kendrick and Cannon Warren had three RBIs apiece, and Senatore and Kendrick each scored three runs in the game.

Tar Heel added six runs to its lead in the top of the fourth to cap the win, as Kendrick had the big hit in the inning, clearing the bases with a three-RBI double down the left-field line to score Rhodes, Warren and D’Alonzo.

The away side jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the first inning, as Meadows led off by drawing a four-pitch walk before Cayden McNeill drove a double into left-center.

After a strikeout, Tilghman Dody reached on an infield single to short, scoring Meadows for the first run of the game.

Warren then singled into right-center to score McNeill and Dody to make it a 3-0 game after one inning of play.

Tar Heel pushed its lead to eight in the second, as Senatore’s bases-loaded single down the line in left was the key hit in the inning, plating a pair of runs.

Henderson County battled back in the home half of the inning, scoring four runs to cut the deficit in half despite having just one hit in the inning.

Four bases-loaded walks pushed across the runs for the District 5 champs before Tar Heel responded with the big third inning to recapture the momentum.

In other Little League baseball action:

9-11 Year Old All-Stars

The Tar heel 9-11 Year Old All-Star team has advanced to the championship game of the state tournament at Randolph Park in Myers Park.

Tar Heel opened the tournament Saturday with a narrow 2-1 win over New Market, before topping South Durham 3-1 Sunday in the winners’ bracket final.

The District 4 champions will now take on either South Durham or Myers Park in the title game Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

A win for Tar Heel would give it the state title, while a loss would force a winner-take-all game Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

10-12 Year Old All-Stars

North State opened play at the 10-12 Year Old North Carolina Little League state tournament with a victory.

The District 4 champions defeated North Asheville 4-1 Saturday before suffering an 8-1 loss at the hands of Bull City Monday afternoon.

North State now drops into the losers’ bracket for an elimination game against Rutherford County Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Henderson County, NC
Henderson County, NC
Sports
City
Tar Heel, NC
Tar Heel, NC
Sports
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina State Highway Patrol adds K9 ‘Duke’ to their team

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has announced the addition of a canine named Duke to their team. They say Duke was rescued from a dog fighting ring in Richmond, Virginia as a puppy. After being rescued, Duke successfully completed training and certified in narcotic detection in December 2017.
The News & Observer

2 NC coastal towns are winners in USA Today’s 10Best awards

USA TODAY readers voted two North Carolina spots among the best in North America in the categories for “Best Coastal Small Town” and “Best Riverwalk.”. The annual 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards are determined by readers’ votes. Initial selections came from travel experts choosing the top 20 nominees in a number of categories, including best art museum, best farmers market, best outdoor water park and more.
WILMINGTON, NC
Mountain Xpress

Is the French Broad River safe for swimming?

Nothing sparks an online debate among Asheville-based social media groups faster than a question concerning the cleanliness of the French Broad River. Advocates for water activities say they’ve spent countless hours in the river without so much as a tummy ache, while opponents maintain that they wouldn’t dare stick a toe in the water. And being a local doesn’t necessarily put someone on one side of the dispute or the other.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Williams
WRAL News

Eastern bluebirds tracked in North Carolina county

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In October 2018 a small group of River Landing residents who were maintaining a small bluebird trail on the residential community’s Colfax campus decided to start a bird club. Although all were bird enthusiasts, none could be called bird experts. The club members accompany the...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Here are the cities with the fastest-growing home prices in North Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in North Carolina using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 714 cities and towns in NC. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $377,028 over the last 12 months.
REAL ESTATE
Popular Science

North Carolina’s biogas problem is only getting worse

Researchers are concerned the legislature’s well-documented, long-standing relationship with the swine industry is allowing lenient policies that will further harm communities already suffering health and environmental impacts from industrial hog farming. Deposit PhotosN.C. released a general biogas permit despite environmental justice concerns. The permit allows farms to bypass individual water quality review and public hearing processes when installing an anaerobic digester.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
police1.com

‘We both nearly fainted.’ Retired N.C. cop celebrates stunning lottery win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A retired Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detective stopped at a convenience store and saw a lottery ticket that said he could win $1 million. Why not buy one? he figured. He’s lucky he did after hitting the jackpot, North Carolina lottery officials said Friday. “It’s one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little League#Winston Salem National#Jackson Jabs
kiss951.com

North Carolina Is Home To One Of The Best Drive In Restaurants

There is something nostalgic about drive-in restaurants, even as someone who didn’t grow up when they were plentiful. And I’m not talking about the drive-through fast-food spots. Or even Sonic (though I’m 100% a Sonic fan). You know that old-school classic drive-in: burgers, milkshakes, bbq, fries. My mouth is already watering. While many of these businesses have closed in recent years, some are still left across the country. In fact, Charlotte North Carolina has one of the best drive in restaurants in the US.
CHARLOTTE, NC
my40.tv

Porter and Prince to close after building in Biltmore Village sold

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Biltmore Village's most elegant retailers is ending a 26-year run. Porter and Prince Fine Linens and Bath just celebrated its 26th year in business, including 12 operating in its historic village cottage. The building was recently sold. Owner Deborah Prince-Slosman had the creative...
ASHEVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Asheville first NC city to launch Lights On!

The Asheville Police Department is partnering with Lights On!, a community-driven program with the mission to foster relationships between communities and law enforcement agencies by providing vouchers instead of citations on certain traffic stops. “Under the program, our officers can provide a voucher up to $250 for free repairs for...
ASHEVILLE, NC
chathamjournal.com

Progressives’ war on North Carolina’s working class

Raleigh, NC – The elitist progressives can’t hide their disdain for the working people of North Carolina. Case in point, an op-ed written by the far-left NC Budget & Tax Center and published by the News & Observer this week entitled “NC tax cuts are a power grab that benefits the rich, hurt the state.”
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 17

New COVID wave expected as NC’s state of emergency set to be lifted

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While North Carolina’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end next month, health experts said the pandemic is not over and projected another rise in cases and hospitalizations as the Omicron subvariant BA.5 has become dominant in the United States. Gov. Roy Cooper (D) is lifting the state of emergency on Aug. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

By putting partisanship aside, North Carolina ranks No. 1 in America's Top States for Business, with the nation’s strongest economy

Always a contender in CNBC's annual state competitiveness rankings, North Carolina finishes on top for the first time. Political leaders in the Tar Heel State keep managing to put partisanship aside to build the nation's strongest economy. Other top finishers are Washington, Virginia, Colorado and Texas. This year's Bottom State...
TEXAS STATE
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
698
Followers
1K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy