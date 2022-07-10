Little League: Tar Heel routs Henderson County

Coming off a dominant 10-0 win over Winston-Salem National in its opening game, the Tar Heel 8-10 Year Old All-Stars kept things rolling in a 23-4 victory over Henderson County in the North Carolina state tournament Sunday morning at Elm Street Park.

Tar Heel scored at least three runs in all four innings of the mercy-rule victory, using a nine-run top of the third to break open an 8-4 game on the way to the win.

Tar Heel will now face Wilson City in the winners’ bracket final at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The winner of the game will advance to Thursday’s championship game, while the loser will return to play on Wednesday in the losers’ bracket final with a spot in the title game on the line.

Logan Kendrick and Haiden Simo both reached on walks around a Jackson Jabs bunt single to load the bases with nobody out in the third.

Brynson Purvis was then hit by a pitch to push across Kendrick for the first run of the frame before Mason Williams laced a single up the middle to score Jabs, while Simo scored on an error on the play.

An infield single to second by Conner Senatore then scored Easton Meadows, who pinch ran for Purvis.

A sacrifice fly to left off the bat of Rob Rhodes brought home Williams before Senatore later scored on an error.

After another fly out, Thomas D’Alonzo kept the inning alive by reaching on an infield single before Kendrick drew a walk.

Jabs then hit an infield single to the left side to bring in D’Alonzo, while Meadows later delivered the final blow of the inning, singling to center to score Kendrick and Jabs to push the lead to 17-4.

The District 4 champions finished the game with 16 hits, as Jabs led the way with a 4-for-4 game with three runs scored and an RBI.

Senatore drove in four runs in the win, while Meadows, Kendrick and Cannon Warren had three RBIs apiece, and Senatore and Kendrick each scored three runs in the game.

Tar Heel added six runs to its lead in the top of the fourth to cap the win, as Kendrick had the big hit in the inning, clearing the bases with a three-RBI double down the left-field line to score Rhodes, Warren and D’Alonzo.

The away side jumped out to an early lead with three runs in the first inning, as Meadows led off by drawing a four-pitch walk before Cayden McNeill drove a double into left-center.

After a strikeout, Tilghman Dody reached on an infield single to short, scoring Meadows for the first run of the game.

Warren then singled into right-center to score McNeill and Dody to make it a 3-0 game after one inning of play.

Tar Heel pushed its lead to eight in the second, as Senatore’s bases-loaded single down the line in left was the key hit in the inning, plating a pair of runs.

Henderson County battled back in the home half of the inning, scoring four runs to cut the deficit in half despite having just one hit in the inning.

Four bases-loaded walks pushed across the runs for the District 5 champs before Tar Heel responded with the big third inning to recapture the momentum.

In other Little League baseball action:

9-11 Year Old All-Stars

The Tar heel 9-11 Year Old All-Star team has advanced to the championship game of the state tournament at Randolph Park in Myers Park.

Tar Heel opened the tournament Saturday with a narrow 2-1 win over New Market, before topping South Durham 3-1 Sunday in the winners’ bracket final.

The District 4 champions will now take on either South Durham or Myers Park in the title game Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

A win for Tar Heel would give it the state title, while a loss would force a winner-take-all game Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

10-12 Year Old All-Stars

North State opened play at the 10-12 Year Old North Carolina Little League state tournament with a victory.

The District 4 champions defeated North Asheville 4-1 Saturday before suffering an 8-1 loss at the hands of Bull City Monday afternoon.

North State now drops into the losers’ bracket for an elimination game against Rutherford County Tuesday at 11 a.m.