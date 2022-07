After inflation last month came in much hotter than expected on Wednesday, stocks closed barely bothered. That isn't the case so far for Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 570 points, or 1.9% as of 10:56 a.m. EST. The index is down nearly 18% from its January peak. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was down 67 points or 1.8% and the Nasdaq Composite was down 182 points, or 1.6%.

