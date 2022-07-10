ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Weds Michael Xavier in Beverly Hills

Comedy legend Eddie Murphy walked his daughter down the aisle Saturday in a private afternoon ceremony in Beverly Hills, "Extra" has learned.

Artist and actress Bria, 32, exchanged "I dos" with her actor fiancé Michael Xavier, 36, before 250 family members and close friends, with Bria wearing a stunning gown by Netta BenShabu. Xavier donned a Knot Standard tux, styled by Dion Lattimore.

Bria, Murphy's oldest daughter, is familiar to reality TV fans from her time on the reality show "Hollywood Exes" (2014), on which she appeared with her mom, Murphy's ex, Nicole Murphy.

The exes posed together with their daughter, with Nicole beaming in a striking red gown and Eddie in a deep-purple tux.

Bria initially shared engagement snaps on Instagram in December, writing, "My heart, my best friend, my forever. I love you, always." She also boasted, "I can't wait to marry you."

Xavier's announcement was a simple, "Forever my love."

Eddie is the father of 10 children, ages 33 on down to 3.

