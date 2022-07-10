ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea report: Blues ready to rival PSG for superstar striker's signature this summer

By Tom Hancock
 2 days ago

Chelsea and PSG will reportedly try to sign Robert Lewandowski this summer if Barcelona are unable complete a deal for the Bayern Munich striker.

Lewandowski has made it abundantly clear that he wants to leave the German champions, stating in May that his "story with Bayern is over".

The prolific Pole - who has racked up 153 goals in the last three seasons - is thought to favour a move to the Camp Nou.

Barca president Joan Laporta confirmed on Thursday that the club have made an offer for Lewandowski and "are waiting for a response".

Given the Catalan giants ongoing financial issues, though, it would be no great surprise if this transfer failed to materialise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017Hs9_0gasa7Od00

(Image credit: Getty)

In that event, Chelsea and PSG are both expected to go after Lewandowski - according to Christian Falk of German outlet BILD .

Which of those two clubs would be the more likely landing spot for the 33-year-old, though?

Well, the Blues have just agreed a £47.5m fee with Manchester City for Raheem Sterling - having loaned Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan following his thoroughly underwhelming return to Stamford Bridge.

Equally, in addition to Thomas Tuchel's apparent preference for a mobile centre-forward, Lewandowski's age would hardly make him a realistic long-term option.

For PSG, however, perhaps Lewandowski is the missing piece as far as their quest for a first-ever Champions League triumph is concerned.

If new boss Christopher Galtier were to successfully incorporate him into attacking unit alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, the results could be pretty spectacular

