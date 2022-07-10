ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Letter: More opinion content, please

By Letters
Mountain Xpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI miss things that are suddenly no longer appearing in the Citizen Times (after 16 years, I am thinking of surrendering my subscription) and wish your paper would publish more editorials and letters to the editor — something is really missing, folks — a gap that you could fill, even if...

mountainx.com

Comments / 0

 

WBTV

‘My opinion:’ Cleveland Co. School Board member defends Facebook post he shared displaying a paddle

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cleveland County Schools Board of Education member is responding after receiving criticism for a post he shared on Facebook. Just weeks ago Cleveland County School board member Danny Blanton reposted a Facebook post from another user. It showed the words “make kids great again” written on a wooden paddle with the American flag.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Same-sex marriages rise in Buncombe amid fear they could be next on SCOTUS chopping block

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — With the constitutional right to an abortion now gone, many fear other historic protections, like marriage equality, could fall next. That concern is very real in Asheville, said Drew Reisinger, the Buncombe County Register of Deeds. The fear is evident in the growing number of same-sex couples looking to make their partnerships official, he said.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

Business scene slow but steady

Sylva’s business scene has not been evolving as rapidly as it has in the past, but still, there is a new place for tattoos and another for kitchen supplies to cook everything under the sun. A Mill Street fixture left town, businesses moved and a Jackson County landmark has new owners.
SYLVA, NC
Mountain Xpress

Trailblazers: A couple’s passion for the Appalachian Trail

Seven years after meeting, spouses Amber and Joshua Niven’s collaborative book, Discovering the Appalachian Trail, reflects their shared passion for the route that crosses 14 states, six national parks and eight national forests. The couple hopes to inspire others to venture outside and experience a resource that’s brought so much joy to their lives.
ASHEVILLE, NC
City
Asheville, NC
Mountain Xpress

Around Town: Story Parlor residency program debuts with ‘Dirty Laundry’

When Gina Cornejo first conceived of Dirty Laundry, she intended it to be a solo show about pivotal moments in her marriage, divorce and dating life. “I [imagined] it in a theater — bare bones, one mic, one chair, just focused on the stories,” says the Asheville artist. “I knew it could be a bigger entity, but I really had no idea — especially in a pandemic — how to even entertain the thought of creating beyond just myself.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Is the French Broad River safe for swimming?

Nothing sparks an online debate among Asheville-based social media groups faster than a question concerning the cleanliness of the French Broad River. Advocates for water activities say they’ve spent countless hours in the river without so much as a tummy ache, while opponents maintain that they wouldn’t dare stick a toe in the water. And being a local doesn’t necessarily put someone on one side of the dispute or the other.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Firefighters

Jeff Cole grew up in the West Buncombe Fire Department. His grandfather started volunteering with the department shortly after a small group of Lions Club members started it in 1959. His father and uncle spent years as volunteer firefighters, and his mother’s been a member of the ladies auxiliary since the late 1960s.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

Groundbreaking town leader Holt dies at age 80

Sylva recently lost a piece of history and one of its biggest proponents. Brenda Oliver Holt, Sylva’s first female town commissioner and first woman mayor, passed away last week. Holt was, by trade, a nurse. She earned her degree from University of Tennessee School of Nursing and worked largely...
SYLVA, NC
nctripping.com

80 Fun and Interesting Facts About Asheville (History + More!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Whether you’re a new visitor or a permanent resident, these facts about Asheville, Noth Carolina will help you better understand this city. After years of enjoying...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Next phase of Comprehensive Plan sets sights on policies and actions

After thousands of community members provided input to guide the development of the Buncombe County Comprehensive Plan, staff have moved to the next phase of the planning process. The first public input phase wrapped up earlier this year, and several key themes around visions and goals emerged:. Equity. Housing. Governance.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Asheville Police Department's bomb squad is investigating the remnants of a mailbox in West Asheville. Officials say the device was destroyed Tuesday at around 5 p.m. Currently, investigators are working to determine what kind of explosive device was used. Authorities are also in contact with the postmaster general’s office.
WSOC Charlotte

6 spots perfect for tubing

We can’t think of a better way to cool off and relax on a hot summer’s day than floating down a clear mountain river. If that sounds refreshing to you, see our list below for a few of our favorite places to go tubing. Many places require or...
BRYSON CITY, NC
xpopress.com

The Franklin Gem and Mineral Museum in Franklin, North Carolina

If you like studying gems, rocks, and minerals, exploring the Gem and Mineral Society in Franklin, North Carolina — considered the Gem Capital of the World — may be your next vacation plan. The museum hosts one of the largest collections of gems and minerals in the Southeast, making it a notable stop for any traveler or gem enthusiast. It features a gift shop where you can commemorate your visit with a gem for yourself or one for someone else. Looking for precious gems? The Franklin Gem and Mineral Museum features a high-end jewelry shop where you can see cut and refined editions of the stones you just toured.
FRANKLIN, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID

NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID Notice is hereby given that the County of Jackson has been offered the sum of $9,600.00 in cash, for Lot 5, Norton Ridge (PIN#7552-88-3413), containing 0.10 acre, located in Hamburg Township, recorded in Deed Book 2331, Page 390, office of the Register of Deeds. The upset bid period is ten days from the date of this publication by 5:00 p.m. All bids must be not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000 plus 5% of the remainder and reflect the same terms as the original offer. All upset bids to be submitted to the Jackson County Clerk to the Board, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28779, together with a 5% deposit. The Board of County Commissioners must approve the final high offer before the sale is closed, which it will do within 30 days after the final upset bid period has passed. The county reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted and reserves the right to reject all bids, at any time. 19e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Area high schoolers take free college classes at A-B Tech

It sounded too good to be true. In 2017, Amelia Darnell was a 10th grader at Asheville High School. She was a strong student but struggled with the school’s social dynamics; she had become increasingly unhappy and found herself “waking up to anxiety every morning,” she says.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville All Stars play Downtown After 5, July 15

Press release from Asheville Downtown Association:. Downtown After 5, presented by Prestige Subaru, returns to Lexington Avenue Friday, July 15 with the Asheville All Stars and Minør (from Asheville Music School). The All Stars lineup features Josh Blake, Spiro Nicolopolous, Nicole Nicolopolous, Rhoda Weaver, Brennan Dugan, Josh Clark, Ian...
ASHEVILLE, NC

