50 Best Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime Right Now

Even though it’s summer and you want to hit the beach, visit the parks, go hiking, play sports, and party at the clubs, Amazon is giving you plenty of reasons - at least 50 - to stay home and binge-watch motion pictures.

To determine the best movies to stream on Amazon Prime this July, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb , an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes , an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of June 2022, weighting all ratings equally.

There are Oscar-winning movies and actors up and down the list, and an all-star lineup of directors - Capra, Hitchcock, Spielberg, Coppola, Scorsese, and more - representing every era from the 1940s to present day.

Four Bond movies are available for streaming - “Goldfinger,” “From Russia With Love,” Dr. No,” and “Skyfall.”

If zombie and post-apocalypse themes interest you, check out “Shaun of the Dead” and “Love and Monsters.” Continuing on the horror theme, the year 1968 brought moviegoers George A. Romero’s sly social commentary via zombie invasion in “Dead of the Dead,” while Roman Polanski shocked audiences with the delivery of a newborn devil in “Rosemary’s Baby.” ( These are the 50 best horror movies of all time .)

Deceitful business practices received the big-screen treatment in “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Glengarry Glen Ross.” Staying with the crime motif, Amazon is offering “The Road to Perdition,” “Bound,” and Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece, “The Godfather.”

Issues of civil rights, homophobia, capital punishment, and crimes against humanity are examined in “Mississippi Burning,” “Philadelphia,” “Dead Man Walking,” and “Judgment at Nuremburg,” respectively.

As for lighter fare, comedies with a high school theme - “Ghost World,” “Election,” and “Heathers” - are available on Amazon. ( These are the best comedy movies available to stream right now .)

Of the 50 films on our list, 34 of them have a critics’ Tomatometer score from critics of 90% or higher, and every one of them is worth staying indoors for.

50. Election (1999)

> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (93,961 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (61,870 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (115 reviews)

> Directed by: Alexander Payne

49. Lincoln (2012)

> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (252,083 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 81% (245,942 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (285 reviews)

> Directed by: Steven Spielberg

48. Bound (1996)

> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (52,954 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (33,442 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (47 reviews)

> Directed by: Lana & Lilly Wachowski

47. Three Days of the Condor (1975)

> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (52,010 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (11,762 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 87% (47 reviews)

> Directed by: Sydney Pollack

46. Carrie (1976)

> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (175,705 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 77% (353,181 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (67 reviews)

> Directed by: Brian De Palma

45. The City of Lost Children (1995)

> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (66,670 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (65,843 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 79% (56 reviews)

> Directed by: Marc Caro & Jean-Pierre Jeunet

44. Road to Perdition (2002)

> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (257,017 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (188,984 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 81% (214 reviews)

> Directed by: Sam Mendes

43. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

> IMDb user rating: 8.2/10 (1,265,388 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (181,234 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 79% (286 reviews)

> Directed by: Martin Scorsese

42. Tombstone (1993)

> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (136,036 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (195,590 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 74% (46 reviews)

> Directed by: George P. Cosmatos

41. Heathers (1989)

> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (95,825 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (75,561 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (56 reviews)

> Directed by: Michael Lehmann

40. Philadelphia (1993)

> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (232,086 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (183,439 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 81% (57 reviews)

> Directed by: Jonathan Demme

39. Dr. No (1962)

> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (156,015 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (111,697 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (59 reviews)

> Directed by: Terence Young

38. Bull Durham (1988)

> IMDb user rating: 7.1/10 (51,426 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (51,174 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (71 reviews)

> Directed by: Ron Shelton

37. Ghost World (2001)

> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (117,647 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (73,554 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (162 reviews)

> Directed by: Terry Zwigoff

36. Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (472,231 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (313,001 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 84% (293 reviews)

> Directed by: J.J. Abrams

35. Office Space (1999)

> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (251,954 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (325,914 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 80% (102 reviews)

> Directed by: Mike Judge

34. Love and Monsters (2020)

> IMDb user rating: 7.0/10 (107,648 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (54 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (107 reviews)

> Directed by: Michael Matthews

33. Nebraska (2013)

> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (115,265 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (44,846 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (251 reviews)

> Directed by: Alexander Payne

32. Gladiator (2000)

> IMDb user rating: 8.5/10 (1,399,053 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (34,128,168 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 77% (201 reviews)

> Directed by: Ridley Scott

31. Mississippi Burning (1988)

> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (94,676 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (39,510 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 84% (25 reviews)

> Directed by: Alan Parker

30. Manchester by the Sea (2016)

> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (261,587 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 78% (50,382 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (352 reviews)

> Directed by: Kenneth Lonergan

29. From Russia with Love (1963)

> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (125,534 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (93,624 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (60 reviews)

> Directed by: Terence Young

28. Midnight in Paris (2011)

> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (402,967 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (82,703 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (224 reviews)

> Directed by: Woody Allen

27. To Catch a Thief (1955)

> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (69,121 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (52,106 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (50 reviews)

> Directed by: Alfred Hitchcock

26. Skyfall (2012)

> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (648,708 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (374,338 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (381 reviews)

> Directed by: Sam Mendes

25. Juno (2007)

> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (503,178 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (549,586 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (217 reviews)

> Directed by: Jason Reitman

24. Dead Man Walking (1995)

> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (91,822 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (61,910 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (61 reviews)

> Directed by: Tim Robbins

23. Arrival (2016)

> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (633,887 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (83,786 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (434 reviews)

> Directed by: Denis Villeneuve

22. Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

> IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (172,751 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 91% (242,815 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (53 reviews)

> Directed by: Blake Edwards

21. Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (212,416 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (152,812 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (245 reviews)

> Directed by: Wes Anderson

20. The Fighter (2010)

> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (351,452 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (121,585 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (254 reviews)

> Directed by: David O. Russell

19. Pride (2014)

> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (54,294 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (16,261 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (153 reviews)

> Directed by: Matthew Warchus

18. Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)

> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (100,832 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (41,047 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (55 reviews)

> Directed by: James Foley

17. The Big Sick (2017)

> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (127,850 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (32,924 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (303 reviews)

> Directed by: Michael Showalter

16. Night of the Living Dead (1968)

> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (121,700 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (130,710 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (74 reviews)

> Directed by: George A. Romero

15. Rosemary's Baby (1968)

> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (203,627 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (73,974 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (73 reviews)

> Directed by: Roman Polanski

14. The Conversation (1974)

> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (105,754 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (35,231 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (57 reviews)

> Directed by: Francis Ford Coppola

13. Shaun of the Dead (2004)

> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (530,779 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (498,702 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (213 reviews)

> Directed by: Edgar Wright

12. Groundhog Day (1993)

> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (595,765 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (416,991 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (84 reviews)

> Directed by: Harold Ramis

11. Goldfinger (1964)

> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (176,275 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (100,000 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 99% (68 reviews)

> Directed by: Guy Hamilton

10. Charade (1963)

> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (72,875 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (42,943 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (50 reviews)

> Directed by: Stanley Donen

9. His Girl Friday (1940)

> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (56,106 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (24,333 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 99% (67 reviews)

> Directed by: Howard Hawks

8. Fargo (1996)

> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (643,417 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (234,520 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (102 reviews)

> Directed by: Joel & Ethan Coen

7. Raging Bull (1980)

> IMDb user rating: 8.2/10 (335,751 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (131,523 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (76 reviews)

> Directed by: Martin Scorsese

6. The Terminator (1984)

> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (820,969 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (776,923 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (65 reviews)

> Directed by: James Cameron

5. The Usual Suspects (1995)

> IMDb user rating: 8.5/10 (1,028,997 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 96% (435,145 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 88% (77 reviews)

> Directed by: Bryan Singer

4. The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)

> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (60,985 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (10,855 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (91 reviews)

> Directed by: William Wyler

3. It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

> IMDb user rating: 8.6/10 (422,428 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (219,179 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (87 reviews)

> Directed by: Frank Capra

2. Witness for the Prosecution (1957)

> IMDb user rating: 8.4/10 (116,454 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (9,011 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (33 reviews)

> Directed by: Billy Wilder

1. The Godfather (1972)

> IMDb user rating: 9.2/10 (1,704,373 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 98% (734,439 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (133 reviews)

> Directed by: Francis Ford Coppola

