Rome, GA

City commission to discuss millage rate, pay raise for commissioners

 3 days ago

July 10, 2022–1:48 p.m. A proposed pay raise for city commissioners and is on the agenda for Monday’s Rome City Commission. If approved, the amendment to the City of Rome Charter would increase the pay from...

Public hearing on City of Rome millage rate Thursday morning

July 13, 2022–7:01 p.m. The Rome City Commission will conduct the second of three public hearings regarding the millage rates this morning. The proposed combined rates for the City government and City Schools of 27.276 will result in no increase in the millage rate from the prior year but will be an increase of 4.7% over the calculated rollback rate for City Maintenance and Operations and School tax.
ROME, GA
Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice hosts Floyd County Career Fair

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) will host a Career Fair on Wednesday, July 13, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., in Floyd County at the Bob Richards (Rome) Regional Youth Detention Center. DJJ is looking to hire Juvenile Correctional Officers, Detention Counselors, Teachers, Mental Health Providers, Food Service...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
One of the safest cities in Georgia just closed its only jail

ACWORTH, Ga. — The city of Acworth is no longer using its jail. Closing the Acworth Detention Facility has been in discussion over the past few years after the pandemic brought on various challenges, such as staffing issues and liability concerns, that made it difficult for the city to maintain the daily jail operations.
Groundbreaking held for new RV park in Bartow County

July 12, 2022–6:40 p.m. Forrest Street Partners has broken ground on a 56-acre parcel of land off Joe Frank Harris Parkway, just west of I-75 in Emerson that will be home to a luxury RV resort. The company is investing $16 million to develop Winding Waters, which they say...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
Floyd County Schools - 11:00 p.m.

Paul Huff was born in Cleveland, Tennessee in 1918. Huff was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1944 for risking his life finding 125 enemy soldiers resulting in the death of 27 of them. Robots help Knoxville dentist perform surgeries. Updated: 7 hours ago. Cornerstone Dental Arts was the first...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Homeless residents struggling amid fears of encampment removal

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After being asked to move and find a new area to live in, homeless Atlantans have made a major plea for help from city leaders. Dozens of people without homes have asked police where they should go next after they say they aren’t welcomed at some area shelters.
252-Site Upscale Park Near LakePoint Sports to Offer Range of Activities and Amenities

ATLANTA (July 12, 2022) – Forrest Street Partners (FSP) will invest $16 million to develop Winding Waters, the largest luxury RV resort within the metro Atlanta area, featuring 252 sites and a host of activities and first-class amenities. The company has broken ground on a 56-acre parcel of land off Joe Frank Harris Parkway, just west of I-75 in Emerson, Georgia. This is the firm’s first ground-up RV project, and it will become one of the largest RV parks in metro Atlanta.
EMERSON, GA
Rockmart Police Investigating Residential Fire

The Rockmart Police Department released the following statement on Wednesday:. “We are currently investigating a residential fire that occurred at 808 Jones Avenue at/around 4:30 A.M. on July 12, 2022. We are asking for help from anyone in the vicinity of north Jones Avenue or Hunter Street that may have...
COVID-19 cases on the rise across five Georgia counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia is seeing a rise in positive COVID tests this summer. The top five counties in Georgia with the most COVID cases: Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, and Clayton Counties, also known as the metro Atlanta area. “I never had it. I avoided it somehow,” said Cathy...
GEORGIA STATE
REPORT: Landlord who threatens to kill tenants, "burn down house" jailed for second time

The former Editor of The Polk County Standard Journal and a journalist with more than a decade of experience in Northwest Georgia, Kevin Myrick is the Editor and Publisher of Polk.Today. An Auburn graduate, a short time hire at Washington Post.Newsweek Interactive, he served as a staff writer and video producer at the Rome News-Tribune before spending the past six years at the helm of the paper, and now moves onto his own news outlet.Additionally, he continues to serve as a Polk County Chamber of Commerce board director since 2019, was a graduate of LEAD Polk's Class of 2018, and has helped with several other organizations around the area.
POLK COUNTY, GA
Second Chance Clothing & Thrift Days

Drop off gently used clothing or household goods between July 18-21 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the church fellowship hall. Shop July 22 and 23 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Sponsored by Second Baptist Church, 152 Evergreen Lane, Cedartown.
CEDARTOWN, GA
GSP preliminary report on Tuesday wreck on I-75 in Gordon County

July 13, 2022–11:26 a.m. The Georgia State Patrol has released a preliminary report regarding a wreck on I-75 in Gordon County Tuesday that closed all lanes for nearly two hours. The crash occurred around 3:22 p.m. near mile marker 313 and involved a box truck and three passenger vehicles.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
JUST UPDATED: A List of What's Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader! To join our Canaries Facebook Page, click here. (You’ll need to answer all questions to be approved.)
CARROLLTON, GA
Police find guns stashed 'behind candy bars' at Atlanta gas stations

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police reported at least seven separate incidences in 2022 where officers have recovered guns stashed inside gas stations and convenience stores. “We often get consent to go inside and we remove guns from behind candy bars, in the cooler – areas where it’s been stashed...
Officials: Decatur man tried to spend over $38K using fraudulent debit card

DECATUR, Ga. - Officials have issued warrants out for the arrest of a 23-year-old Decatur man on charges of financial transaction card fraud and insurance fraud. The Office of Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner says they are searching for 23-year-old Deonte McDowell of Decatur. According to investigators, McDowell tried...
DECATUR, GA
Woman charged with meth trafficking

A 41-year-old Lindale woman has been arrested on a felony warrant charging her with trafficking methamphetamine. According to the warrant, Carrie Allen Hunter was found with more than 100 grams of methamphetamine at a location on Turner McCall Boulevard back on March 5. She also had a large amount of...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

