ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Sheila Spurling is this week's Hometown Hero

wevv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith her mom as her role model, Sheila Spurling has...

www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

How Many Drive-In Theaters are Still Operational in Indiana?

It seems like drive-in movie theaters are a thing of the past now, and that's sad. However, there are still several still fully operational in Indiana. One of my favorite places to go in the summer is the drive-in movie theater. Something about seeing movies at night underneath the stars just speaks to me. Here in the Evansville area, we are most familiar with the Holiday Drive-In located in Reo, Indiana. However, back in the day, we had several drive-in movie theaters all throughout the area.
INDIANA STATE
WTVW

Parents mourning, honoring Camrynn McMichael

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT)- Losing a child is a scenario no parent ever wants to face but it’s a reality faced by Mount Vernon parents Stephen Eaton and Kyrra McMichael after their son Camrynn died in a fireworks accident over the Fourth of July weekend. Eaton says he can...
MOUNT VERNON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
wbiw.com

Military / Veterans Coalition of Indiana to make announcement on Thursday, July 14th about planned Indianapolis Desert Storm Monument

On Thursday, July 14th, at 10 a.m. the long-awaited Desert Storm Memorial will break ground in Washington D.C. At the same time, the leadership of The Military / Veterans Coalition of Indiana will be making a monumental announcement concerning planned additional commemorative monuments to enhance the Indianapolis landscape. The Military...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

This time, Speedway customers can enjoy Slurpee Day, too

Typically, 7-Eleven Day’s Slurpee Day is something that passes most Hoosiers by without much fanfare. That’s because there are few 7-Eleven stores in Indiana. It’s hard to cash in on a free Slurpee when there’s no place to get one (there are a few in the northern and northwestern parts of the state).
wfyi.org

Could this Monroe County farm open the door for growing hops in Indiana?

Hops, one of the main ingredients in beer, isn’t a crop that’s found on most Indiana farms – of the state’s 15 million acres of farmland, just 80 are used for hops. But in Monroe County, a farmer recently patented a unique variety of the plant that he says could revolutionize the state’s hop industry.
wevv.com

National Suicide Prevention Hotline announced 9-8-8 as new number

In times of crisis there's often seconds spent calling for help. For people battling suicidal thoughts, those seconds can make a difference between life and death. Which is why the number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is undergoing a change. "On the 16th when this rolls out, every person...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com

$2.5M in funding announced for Kentucky communities to fight drug abuse

Officials in Kentucky said Tuesday that nearly $2.5 million in funding would be distributed to 20 different programs combatting drug abuse around the state. An announcement from Sen. Mitch McConnell says the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) will provide $2,499,828 through the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) program to 20 community programs throughout Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Many Hoosiers have a second fridge — but it's not the best for your wallet or the environment

Hoosiers are more likely to have a second refrigerator than people in most other states. Having multiple fridges can drive up your electric bills and pollute the environment. Recent data from the Energy Information Administration shows 40 percent of Hoosiers surveyed had two or more refrigerators. Only four states ranked higher in the percentage of households with multiple fridges — Idaho, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
inkfreenews.com

Holcomb Directs Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff For Abe

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe. Per President Biden’s order, flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset, Sunday, July 10. Gov. Holcomb...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Time to mask back up? COVID-19 cases on the rise across the country

INDIANAPOLIS — Health experts are calling out a warning as COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the U.S and right here in Indiana. More Indiana counties are entering the medium and high covid transmission categories, with most being diagnosed with a new sub-variant of covid. The spread is...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Mears Doubles Down On Pledge Not To Enforce State Laws Restricting Abortion

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County prosecutor is doubling down on his stance that he will not enforce any state laws that restrict access to abortion in Indianapolis. At a pro-choice rally in downtown Indianapolis, Mears also further explained the reasoning behind his decision ahead of the state legislature’s special session in a little over two weeks, in which they are expected to pass new abortion laws in Indiana.

Comments / 0

Community Policy