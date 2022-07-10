ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Rome BOE to discuss personnel during a called meeting Monday

wrganews.com
 3 days ago

July 10, 2022–1:52 p.m. The Rome City Board of Education will...

www.wrganews.com

wrganews.com

Public hearing on City of Rome millage rate Thursday morning

July 13, 2022–7:01 p.m. The Rome City Commission will conduct the second of three public hearings regarding the millage rates this morning. The proposed combined rates for the City government and City Schools of 27.276 will result in no increase in the millage rate from the prior year but will be an increase of 4.7% over the calculated rollback rate for City Maintenance and Operations and School tax.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice hosts Floyd County Career Fair

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) will host a Career Fair on Wednesday, July 13, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., in Floyd County at the Bob Richards (Rome) Regional Youth Detention Center. DJJ is looking to hire Juvenile Correctional Officers, Detention Counselors, Teachers, Mental Health Providers, Food Service...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
11Alive

One of the safest cities in Georgia just closed its only jail

ACWORTH, Ga. — The city of Acworth is no longer using its jail. Closing the Acworth Detention Facility has been in discussion over the past few years after the pandemic brought on various challenges, such as staffing issues and liability concerns, that made it difficult for the city to maintain the daily jail operations.
Rome, GA
Government
City
Rome, GA
Local
Georgia Government
wrganews.com

Groundbreaking held for new RV park in Bartow County

July 12, 2022–6:40 p.m. Forrest Street Partners has broken ground on a 56-acre parcel of land off Joe Frank Harris Parkway, just west of I-75 in Emerson that will be home to a luxury RV resort. The company is investing $16 million to develop Winding Waters, which they say...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
police1.com

Ga. deputy removes shirt, duty belt to talk down woman in crisis

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputy Nicolas Reynolds was hailed a hero for saving the life of a woman in crisis on June 30, according to FOX 5. Video shows the woman sitting on the edge off a roof, naked. Reynolds responded and complied with the woman’s requests – including removing his shirt and duty belt – to gain her trust.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
#Boe
11Alive

Meet the newest principal for Marietta High School

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta High School is expecting a new principal after a special-called meeting on Wednesday, according to the district. Dr. Eric L. Holland has 23 years of administration experience and was most recently the principal of Rome High School. He'll officially be the principal of Marietta High on July 18.
MARIETTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Floyd County Schools: FREE & REDUCED MEALS: APPLICATION AND INFORMATION

Over the last two years, Floyd County Schools (FCS) has been able to provide free, nutritious meals to it’s students due to the USDA waivers associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. These federal waivers have enabled FCS to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students in all FCS schools, as well as provide free meal bags to anyone age 18 or younger when schools were closed.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

GSP preliminary report on Tuesday wreck on I-75 in Gordon County

July 13, 2022–11:26 a.m. The Georgia State Patrol has released a preliminary report regarding a wreck on I-75 in Gordon County Tuesday that closed all lanes for nearly two hours. The crash occurred around 3:22 p.m. near mile marker 313 and involved a box truck and three passenger vehicles.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
bookriot.com

The Correlation Between Sundown Towns and Book Bans: Forsyth County, GA

Disclaimer: due to the topic of this article, there will be some mentions of racial violence and a brief mention of sexual assault. There has been a massive uptick in book banning in this last year, starting in July 2021. Now, this trend has been going on for a while, in clear view if you’ve been paying attention. But recently? It’s gone from a few instances here and there, queer books being quietly removed from school shelves, to city governments firing librarians for not pulling queer books from their shelves, parents demanding schools not use books with the barest hint of anything resembling CRT in teaching, even private companies like Barnes & Noble getting pressured to not sell certain books. All in the name of “protecting children.” But there’s another trend, one that is clear if you’re paying attention and far too obvious once you realize it: a lot of these towns pushing book bans are historically linked to being sundown towns. Especially in Forsyth County, Georgia.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Rockmart Police Investigating Residential Fire

The Rockmart Police Department released the following statement on Wednesday:. “We are currently investigating a residential fire that occurred at 808 Jones Avenue at/around 4:30 A.M. on July 12, 2022. We are asking for help from anyone in the vicinity of north Jones Avenue or Hunter Street that may have...
Calhoun Journal

Arrests Made After Calhoun County Animal Shelter Investigation

Calhoun County, AL – A letter dated June 16, 2022, was sent to the Calhoun County Commissioners outlining allegations of possible serious animal abuse which led to the resignation of the Director, Chris Westmoreland, and animal control officer, Alicia Woods [see original article]. When the District Attorney’s Office learned about the allegations, they initiated an […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbhfradio.org

252-Site Upscale Park Near LakePoint Sports to Offer Range of Activities and Amenities

ATLANTA (July 12, 2022) – Forrest Street Partners (FSP) will invest $16 million to develop Winding Waters, the largest luxury RV resort within the metro Atlanta area, featuring 252 sites and a host of activities and first-class amenities. The company has broken ground on a 56-acre parcel of land off Joe Frank Harris Parkway, just west of I-75 in Emerson, Georgia. This is the firm’s first ground-up RV project, and it will become one of the largest RV parks in metro Atlanta.
EMERSON, GA
Polk Today

REPORT: Landlord who threatens to kill tenants, “burn down house” jailed for second time

The former Editor of The Polk County Standard Journal and a journalist with more than a decade of experience in Northwest Georgia, Kevin Myrick is the Editor and Publisher of Polk.Today. An Auburn graduate, a short time hire at Washington Post.Newsweek Interactive, he served as a staff writer and video producer at the Rome News-Tribune before spending the past six years at the helm of the paper, and now moves onto his own news outlet.Additionally, he continues to serve as a Polk County Chamber of Commerce board director since 2019, was a graduate of LEAD Polk's Class of 2018, and has helped with several other organizations around the area.
POLK COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Northwest Georgia Collision with Truck

Floyd County, Georgia authorities have confirmed that a Silver Creek man was fatally injured in a motorcycle crash last Friday night (July 8th). According to reports, Charles David Duncan, age 51 – was killed when his motorcycle hit the rear of a truck, which was stopped to make a turn onto the interchange of U.S. 411. Duncan had left the Sports Page on Dean Street, headed north, around 10:00pm when the accident took place.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Good Mews cat shelter founder Gloria Skeen Cornell dies

The Good Mews Animal Foundation, a no-kill cat shelter in East Cobb, has announced that founder Gloria Skeen Cornell has died. The organization posted a notice on its website and Facebook page on Monday. “Gloria’s passion for animal welfare was no secret. She became inspired early in life after witnessing...
COBB COUNTY, GA

