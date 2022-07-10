ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Embracing the Asterisk

By Anonymous
The Portland Mercury
 4 days ago

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Honestly, I'm very...

www.portlandmercury.com

Comments / 0

 

The Portland Mercury

So Many Questions

When a wealthy or powerful person breaks the law, are they subject to the same prosecution and potential incarceration as, say, a nobody hourly wage earner? Does my manager have the legal authority to take away our top jars ("They're tacky.") and thus eliminate the ability of customers to show face-to-face gratitude for excellent service? If race, gender, and financial status determine "success" in the U.S. capitalistic system, as well as "justice" in our police/criminal justice system, then aren't those systems proven patently corrupt and unsustainable? If anti-abortion people are as "pro-life" as they claim, why do they disproportionately support state executions, easy access to guns and assault weapons, and militarism? If Proud Boys, Brood, EK, Patriot Prayer, Oath Keepers, and other race-bait/hate groups are so purportedly manly, macho, and heterosexual, why are so many congregating at rest stops and other cruisy spots to "receive swollen goods"? Some argue more and more cops, and ever-increasing police budgets equal less crime and safer streets. But cops continue to break the law, and they only show up after a crime's been committed. What's up with that? Which makes more sense: stigmatizing and criminalizing mental illness, homelessness, and addiction (largely symptoms of a pointedly broken society), or addressing the common root causes of these realities through massive public funding of treatment, healthcare, housing, and equitable legal and racial justice? Will one's self-righteous, masturbatory pride in being a "decent, upstanding, law-abiding" person protect them from the expanding cancer of American injustice and economic collapse? And finally, has Portland always been populated with so many wonderfully beautiful, sexy people? Asking for a friend.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

It's All Too Familiar

One thing we still need to work on in and outside Portland is a fuller and deeper understanding of consent and what that means. We are seeing authoritarians of all flavors attempt to transgress consent wherever they can. I really don't think they have a concept of what it means to be an individual and make their own choices. It reminds me of that frat bro in the bar we've all come across at point or another. You know the one whining confused to his friends "I did everything right; I don't understand why she won't sleep with me." Acting like they are owed consent because they jumped through the appropriate hoops or spent a requisite amount of money on a person. That's what I see all across our society, Bosses requesting "respect" because they sign the paycheck, not because they are inspirational leaders. Experience political professionals seek to subvert the democratic will of the people or overturn and undermine elections, whenever they are functionally incapable of delivering any meaningful results to their politician clients or the constituency at large. One comment today at the commission hearings about how the Oath Keepers, at its core, is functionally a PR and fundraising organization was very telling. They are commodifying grievance and destructive politics to horrific ends. They actively fundraise for terrorism and do it successfully. I think our political economy is in a huge bubble. Stay tuned for more after a word from our sponsors.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

POP QUIZ PDX: Gus Van Sant, Blimps, and That Turd Joey Gibson

HEY, SMARTY TROUSERS! It's time once again to put that brainy-brain to the test with this week's edition of POP QUIZ PDX—our weekly, local, sassy-ass trivia quiz. And this week, we'll be testing your knowledge about visiting blimps, the films of Gus Van Sant, and one of the Pacific Northwest's most infamous turds, Joey Gibson of Patriot Prayer! Also, guess what? You can enter to win FREE PIZZA from our friends at the always delicious Atlas Pizza, just for taking the quiz and signing up for our brainy newsletters! (Pizza: the ultimate brain food!)
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning News: Portland Is A World's Greatest Place, Footage from Inside Uvalde School, and Jan 6 Committee Investigates Extremists

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! We're looking at...
PORTLAND, OR
City
Portland, OR
KOIN 6 News

Vancouver, WA named one of the worst cities for renters

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — With inflation at an all-time high, a personal-finance website is ranking Vancouver, Washington as one of the worst for renters. According to WalletHub, last year’s rent prices nationally grew at nearly double the rate of any previous year. The website recently released its report on this year’s best and worst places to rent in America.
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

Can Drive-In Theaters Strike Back?

At the early heights of the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in movie theaters were thrust into a sudden spotlight. In spring 2020, 99W Drive-In owner Brian Francis spoke to The New York Times about his Newberg theater being one of the only places in Oregon where you could watch a movie on the big screen (at that moment, he was bombarded with customer calls to open early). And just last month, a patron at the Milton-Freewater Drive-In showed owner Mike Speiss a 2020 copy of Time that featured his Northeast Oregon theater.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver could soon ban camping in areas vulnerable to wildfires

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A change to a Vancouver city code could soon mean people experiencing homelessness can no longer live or camp in areas prone to wildfires. The current ordinance chapter is named “camping” but another change would expand that to “outside habitation and camping,” which the City Manager said in a staff report would focus more on the behaviors of those who are homeless, rather than just those who camp recreationally.
VANCOUVER, WA
#Asterisk#The Portland Mercury
kptv.com

Starbucks to close two Portland stores due to safety concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Starbucks announced Monday that it is closing 16 stores in the United States, including two in Portland, due to safety concerns. Sam Jefferies, Senior Manager, Brand Reputation and Crisis Communications at Starbucks, said the two stores closing in Portland are at SW 4th and Morrison and the Gateway location on NE Halsey Street.
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Portland Cop Joins Extremist Group, Oregon Abortion Rights Not So Safe, and Secret Service Allegedly Erases Jan 6 Evidence

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Look, you're hungry,...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Penalty cut for Oregon bakers who refused to serve lesbian couple

PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon has slashed the financial penalties it assigned a baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a lesbian couple almost 10 years ago. In compliance with a state appeals court ruling earlier this year, State Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle said Tuesday that the Bureau of Labor and Industries is ordering Aaron Klein to pay $30,000 damages instead of a $135,000 fine issued in 2015, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
KGW

'They are everywhere': Mosquito population more than quadruples in Portland metro

PORTLAND, Oregon — It's not just you. Experts concur that this summer, the Portland metro area’s mosquito problem really bites. “We had a lot of flooding and a lot of rain very late which caused a giant mosquito hatch,” said Bek Sudia, Vector Control supervisor for Multnomah County. “We're seeing the highest numbers in my career that I have ever seen. When I say high numbers, I mean catching 11,000 mosquitoes in a single trap ... after 14 hours."
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
33andfree

The Best Spots on The Oregon Coast To Visit

When talking about visiting Oregon, the coast must be included. You will notice that when people talk of the Oregon coast, we say just that..."the coast." We don't say beach, because while there are definitely beautiful beaches throughout the entire coast, the weather usually doesn't make it a sun bathing destination. This is something we love. the diversity of the coast is pretty amazing. From searching for agates, playing on sand dunes, walking the sandy beaches, gazing at crazy rock formations and so much more, there is really something here for everyone.
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

After 65 years of collecting dust, 'Dad's car' will be in the Concours spotlight

The two-seater '54 Jaguar was impractical as family car for Gene Wibe, but his daughter Linda from Happy Valley will proudly be showing it off on Sunday in Forest Grove. In May 1954, 24-year-old Gene Wibe and his father, Harold, drove from Portland to California so that Gene could buy a car. There were plenty of fine automobiles in the City of Roses, but Gene had his eye on a particular make and model, which took him to Hornburg Motors in Los Angeles. There, he parted with $3,545 and got the keys to a brand-new JaguarXK120 SE OTS.
FOREST GROVE, OR
The Portland Mercury

Dutch Bros Gut Punch

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I love Dutch Bros., mainly for the chill, friendly peeps who work there and for the somewhat non-corporate vibe (yes, I know it's a big corporation). But yesterday was a gut punch, when one of the young workers started screeching angrily at a woman sifting through a garbage can for something to drink and eat. There was no mess, and the (older) woman seemed pretty hurt and shamed by the Dutch Bros. employee yelling at her "Get OUT OF OUR GARBAGE!" and then laughing openly about it with her co-workers. The woman silently walked away with her head down.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Engagement ring stolen from veteran, nurse while vacationing in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An unfortunate event for a couple visiting Portland for the first time; their cars were broken into while visiting Multnomah Falls. Zachary Smith, his girlfriend Cora Buechner, and her sister were taking in Portland’s beauty. They arrived at the falls on Saturday around 4:45 pm and only stayed for 25 minutes. That was enough time for thieves to break into both of their cars, jamming the door locks.
PORTLAND, OR

