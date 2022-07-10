Embracing the Asterisk

When a wealthy or powerful person breaks the law, are they subject to the same prosecution and potential incarceration as, say, a nobody hourly wage earner? Does my manager have the legal authority to take away our top jars ("They're tacky.") and thus eliminate the ability of customers to show face-to-face gratitude for excellent service? If race, gender, and financial status determine "success" in the U.S. capitalistic system, as well as "justice" in our police/criminal justice system, then aren't those systems proven patently corrupt and unsustainable? If anti-abortion people are as "pro-life" as they claim, why do they disproportionately support state executions, easy access to guns and assault weapons, and militarism? If Proud Boys, Brood, EK, Patriot Prayer, Oath Keepers, and other race-bait/hate groups are so purportedly manly, macho, and heterosexual, why are so many congregating at rest stops and other cruisy spots to "receive swollen goods"? Some argue more and more cops, and ever-increasing police budgets equal less crime and safer streets. But cops continue to break the law, and they only show up after a crime's been committed. What's up with that? Which makes more sense: stigmatizing and criminalizing mental illness, homelessness, and addiction (largely symptoms of a pointedly broken society), or addressing the common root causes of these realities through massive public funding of treatment, healthcare, housing, and equitable legal and racial justice? Will one's self-righteous, masturbatory pride in being a "decent, upstanding, law-abiding" person protect them from the expanding cancer of American injustice and economic collapse? And finally, has Portland always been populated with so many wonderfully beautiful, sexy people? Asking for a friend.
