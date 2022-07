We’ll see one more quiet and comfortable July afternoon before changes to the weather pattern occur for the weekend. Skies remain mostly clear Wednesday night as high pressure moves across the Upper Midwest, settling over Lake Superior Thursday morning. Winds will turn light as temperatures dip into the mid and upper 50s. Skies remain mostly clear for much of Thursday afternoon, but cloud cover does return during the evening and overnight. High temperatures warm into the low 80s.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO