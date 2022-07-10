ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hundreds of Wildland Fires Darken Skies Over Alaska

By NASA Earth Observatory
scitechdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlaskan summers are usually described as brief and mild. In the early summer of 2022, the word that stood out as most descriptive was “smoky.”. In a smoldering scene that was repeated several times in June and early July, the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the NASA-NOAA Suomi NPP...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

1 home destroyed, 155 people told to evacuate Alaska fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — One home has been destroyed by a wildfire burning in Alaska’s interior, while a majority of people under evacuation orders are sheltering in place, an official said Friday. The Clear fire is burning near the community of Anderson, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southwest of Fairbanks. The city itself is not under an evacuation order, but three nearby subdivisions were earlier told to leave, as were those living in an area accessed by Kobe Road and cabins along the Teklanika River within two miles (3.2 kilometers) of the current fire perimeter. The evacuation was expanded Thursday to include structures that can be accessed by roads, driveways or trails on either side of the Parks Highway, from mile posts 273 to 280.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fires#Weather#Alaskan#Nasa
natureworldnews.com

5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Has Been Detected off the Coast of Oregon

According to the USGS, a cluster of earthquakes was registered early Wednesday off the Oregon coast around 300 miles west of Newport but caused no damage. Geographical Survey. Within five hours, the agency reported nine earthquakes, three of which were barely minutes apart. At 2:54 a.m., the first earthquake was felt. The magnitude was 3.8. Eight more had struck by 7:01 a.m.
OREGON STATE
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

Alaska plane crash survivors rescued by Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people Tuesday after their plane crashed on an Alaskan island. A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak used an MH-65 Dolphin arrived at the crash site around 6:45 p.m. and found two survivors and took them to Cordova for treatment. Coast Guard...
Daniella Cressman

Homes in Roswell, New Mexico Are Underwater Due to Flooding

New Mexico has had a lot of trouble with wildfires this year, followed by intense rainfall. Many have feared that the recent rains could lead to flash floods in some areas. Unfortunately, this is now a reality: Roswell saw heavy rains on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and many other areas in the southern part of the state will likely experience heavy rains and floods as well.
ROSWELL, NM
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a terrifying new species of hairy crab in Western Australia

Scientists have identified a terrifying new species of hairy crab. The crab was first discovered by a family in Australia. It has since been identified as a never-before-seen species of sponge crab. These unique species of crab use their claws to cut off sponges and hair scraped from other sea creatures as a way to hide from dangerous predators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy