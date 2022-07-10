Hundreds of Wildland Fires Darken Skies Over Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — One home has been destroyed by a wildfire burning in Alaska’s interior, while a majority of people under evacuation orders are sheltering in place, an official said Friday. The Clear fire is burning near the community of Anderson, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southwest of Fairbanks. The city itself is not under an evacuation order, but three nearby subdivisions were earlier told to leave, as were those living in an area accessed by Kobe Road and cabins along the Teklanika River within two miles (3.2 kilometers) of the current fire perimeter. The evacuation was expanded Thursday to include structures that can be accessed by roads, driveways or trails on either side of the Parks Highway, from mile posts 273 to 280.

