News that defenseman Brett Kulak is going to test the NHL free-agent market on Wednesday doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not coming back to the Edmonton Oilers. There’s a chance another team offers him the deal he’s looking for, but his desire to see is really just that, a desire to find out what’s available to him. According to sources, Kulak could still circle back to Edmonton, but the team will be looking for a second-pair left-side defenseman and Kulak will try to get the best deal for himself possible.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO