ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

‘Blast ’em!’: Stormtrooper helmet, blaster used on screen in original ‘Star Wars’ could be yours

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3byWn8_0gasR1m800

DALLAS ( WXIN ) — We’ve got a good feeling about an upcoming auction celebrating the 45th anniversary of the film that started the most successful sci-fi film franchise of all time.

Collectors and “Star Wars” fans will have the rare opportunity to bid on items actually used in “Stars Wars: Episode IV: The New Hope.”

Heritage Auctions is auctioning off a screen-matched stormtrooper helmet and screen-used E-11 blaster shared within the film by stormtroopers, and the characters of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia.

The helmet is one of the six original stormtrooper helmets completed in time for filming “Star Wars” in the Tunisian desert in 1976. The so-called “sandtrooper” helmets have unique hand-painted detailing that’s slightly different from stormtrooper helmets completed later on during production of the film.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CB7wx_0gasR1m800
    Screen Matched Original Stormtrooper/Sandtrooper Helmet from “Star Wars Episode IV A New Hope,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0caSLM_0gasR1m800
    Stormtrooper Screen Used Hero E-11 Blaster from “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JINOk_0gasR1m800
    Stormtrooper Screen Used Hero E-11 Blaster from “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xejrI_0gasR1m800
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AS427_0gasR1m800
    Screen shot from “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope,” Lucasfilm Ltd.
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi Hero Lightsaber Hilt from “Star Wars Episode 3 -Revenge Of The Sith,” Heritage Auctions
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi Hero Lightsaber Hilt from “Star Wars Episode 3 -Revenge Of The Sith,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380nGg_0gasR1m800
    Obi-Wan Kenobi Hero Lightsaber Hilt from “Star Wars Episode 3 -Revenge Of The Sith,” Heritage Auctions

“Finding screen-matched props from ‘Star Wars’ is virtually unheard of,” said Joe Maddalena, the executive vice president at Heritage Auctions. “…There is something particularly magical about the helmet and blaster. These recognizable, revered items were made for a movie that was turned down by studios before 20 th Century Fox OK’d a franchise that continues to thrive in the 21 st century.”

Paid for pigging out: Get flown out to Las Vegas to review buffets

According to the auction house, the helmet up for grabs was worn by a Stormtrooper who spoke to the bartender at Mos Eisley after Obi-Wan Kenobi cut off an opponent’s arm. It also was used by the Stormtrooper who said, “Stop that ship! Blast ’em!” before meeting his demise at the hands of Han Solo.

The screen-used hero E-11 blaster was wielded by various characters during the Mos Eisley spaceport shootout, as well as in the trash compactor scene, and other sequences on the Death Star and Tattooine.

Some lightsabers will also be up for auction, including the lightsaber hilt used by Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi in “Revenge of the Sith.”

The opening bid on the helmet will be $300,000 and $12,000 for the blaster.

The auction will go run July 22-23 and will feature non-“Star Wars” items such as the Batman suit worn by George Clooney in “Batman & Robin.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Why are flags at half-staff today?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered that flags will be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, July 12, in honor of Officer Mark Lamberson, a member of the Saint Marys Police Department, who died while on duty on July 2. “I am directing flags statewide be...
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Casey White charged with murder of Vicky White

(NewsNation) — Casey White, the inmate who escaped from an Alabama jail in April, has been charged with murder in the death of the corrections officer who helped him leave. Corrections officer Vicky White, and Casey White went on the run after the jail escape from Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, leading law enforcement on an 11-day manhunt that put the tight-knit town on edge.
FLORENCE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Clooney
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Robin
KSN News

Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying larcenist

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual suspected of involvement in a larceny that happened on Wednesday, July 6. According to Crime Stoppers, a car was broken into around 9:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of E. Corporate Hills. A Springfield Hellcat 9mm […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stars Wars#Heritage Auctions#Lucasfilm Ltd#Sci Fi#Han Solo#Tunisian
KSN News

Suspect arrested in deadly Rock Road shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect wanted in relation to the shooting deaths of a man and woman near the 4300 block of S. Rock Road on Saturday, July 2., has been arrested. Forty-two-year-old Hieu Trong Luong, aka Sunny, was arrested in...
KSN News

Local hair stylists cutting costs due to inflation

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — Inflation is the highest it has been in the past 40 years. It is forcing some hair stylists at Tracey’s Dream Weavers Salon and Spa to rethink what they will spend their money on. “I’ve been at the same salon for 15 years, and I’ve built a comfortable life for me […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Helmets
KSN News

Wichita police save another life by administering NARCAN

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has saved another life by administering NARCAN. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Naloxone, brand name NARAN, is a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids, including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications. On July...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Former Chiefs RB forgoing football next season to pursue boxing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell announced on Tuesday he would be forgoing football for the year to focus on a new career in boxing. The announcement comes after Bell, who bounced around the National Football League (NFL) prior to signing a one-year contract with the Chiefs in […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

KSN News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy