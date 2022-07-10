Game-by-game predictions for Texas' 2022 schedule per ESPN's FPI
By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
3 days ago
Thanks to a strong haul of transfer portal additions this offseason and the No. 5 recruiting class in the country for the 2022 cycle, Texas is favored in every game but one this season.
According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the only game the Longhorns will be the underdogs in is Week 2 against Alabama. Texas is favored against Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State and the rest of the Big 12.
ESPN’s FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance throughout the season. The preseason ratings take into account data from previous seasons, such as returning starters, recruiting rankings, past performances, etc.
The Longhorns typically carry lofty expectations heading into a new college football season, but this year the hype feels warranted with the additions of talented playmakers Quinn Ewers, Isaiah Neyor and Jahleel Billingsley among others.
Here’s a game-by-game look at how confident ESPN’s FPI is in Texas to win each game on its schedule this season.
The path we’ve taken towards conference expansion and realignment has been a winding one. We started in the SEC with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas. The latest stop has taken the Big Ten out west for additions of USC and UCLA. Although there are vague ideas of where it goes from here, no one knows where it travels next. Paul Finebaum’s map keeps the next stop on this path for the SEC and Big Ten going through the ACC.
USC and UCLA kicked off the latest phase of college football realignment, and now most eyes are focused on what the SEC might be up to next. You could say the Big Ten's move was inspired by the SEC when that conference voted to add Oklahoma and Texas in a bombshell move last offseason.
In late June, five-star quarterback Arch Manning announced his commitment to Texas. He'll officially join the program in 2023. During an appearance on the Horns247 podcast, Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart shared his thoughts on Manning's decision. Stewart made it abundantly clear that Texas' coaching staff put so much...
Across the world of college football, both those in media and fans, are quick to proclaim when Nick Saban is wrong. Alabama football fans know Saban is rarely wrong, so we don’t pay undue attention to the negative comments about CFB’s GOAT. But the persistent negativism can cloud...
Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program only have a handful of offers out to prospects in the 2024 recruiting class as they continue to set their board here this Summer. One player that landed an offer from UNC is five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson. The Dallas, Texas native is ranked No. 3 overall in the 2024 class per the 247Sports recruiting rankings and is starting to see his recruitment pick up here in July. Johnson has a total of 16 offers and has Blue Blood programs like UNC, Duke, Kansas and Kentucky after him.
To the delight of the program's famous alum, Texas Tech is planning a major overhaul. On Monday night, the school unveiled plans for a $200 million project to build a new south end zone and Dustin R. Womble Football Center at Jones AT&T Stadium. The renovations are scheduled to begin after the 2022 season and be ready to start the 2024 campaign.
Notre Dame continues to be a hot topic of discussion due to conference realignment happening around the NCAA. They have found themselves being mentioned alongside either the Big Ten or SEC since USC and UCLA’s move out east. Still, the Fighting Irish have seemingly maintained their independent core value in these discussions. According to Dan Patrick, that might not be the case for much longer. It might also be time for the conferences themselves to play dirty if not.
College football realignment has been the story of the offseason after USC and UCLA decided to join the Big Ten, shifting all eyes towards the SEC's next move. Now it appears the SEC has made its decision: the conference has decided to stay put and not expand further right now, according to reporting from insider Matt Hayes.
USC and UCLA shocked the college football world when they announced they would be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. It was 2022’s installment of a trend becoming increasingly paramount in college football: realignment. The Big-12 experienced it last year when Texas and Oklahoma bolted for the SEC. Amid all the chaos, new Big-12 commissioner Brett Yormack dropped a bombshell on potential interest in Pac-12 schools, per Max Olson of The Athletic.
Conference realignment has shifted plenty of attention on to the ACC in recent weeks. Outlets have connected multiple programs to either the SEC or the Big Ten. One that has been at the forefront of those rumors is the Clemson Tigers. ESPN commentator Paul Finebaum says there’s a fire to go along with that smoke.
Arch Manning is the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 cycle. Does his last name have something to do with that? Major recruiting analyst Mike Farrell believes it does. In a recent interview, Farrell said Arch would be a three-star recruit were it not for his last name: Manning. “If...
Just like every offseason, there is a substantial amount of hype and expectations surrounding the Texas football program ahead of the 2022 season. Many are anxious to see the talented new offseason additions via the transfer portal finally take the field for the Longhorns. Quinn Ewers, Isaiah Neyor, and Jahleel Billingsley among others have provided Texas fans with hope that this season will be much better than the 5-7 campaign a year ago.
After last month’s shocking news that USC and UCLA would be leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big Ten by the 2024 season, most assumed more groundbreaking college football realignment was imminent. But that might not be the case. According to a report from Saturday Down South, the SEC...
Another day, another list putting Scott Frost on the hot seat, but just how hot is that seat compared to the other hot seat coaches in college football. CBS Sports has released its annual Hot Seat Rankings, and the numbers don’t lie. Released every year since 2016, the list has placed 35 different coaches on the hottest of seats, and of those 35 coaches, 23 have been fired.
Coaching changes happen every year. In just the last three years, 67 schools have hired a new head football coach. That’s 51% of Football Bowl Subdivision (formerly knowns as Division I) teams that...
After PFF ranked Blake Corum third overall — the best in the Big Ten — now Pro Football Focus has moved on to ranking the top 25 wide receivers and tight ends. The Wolverines have a plethora of weapons for whoever takes the reign at quarterback, whether it’s Cade McNamara or JJ McCarthy, the maize and blue have the capabilities of having an elite offense for the 2022 season.
The Dallas Cowboys have high aspirations for their team. They have talent all over the roster and are the favorites to win their division. While some question some of their roster building, there is one big question that a lot of people. Is Mike McCarthy the right coach for this team? His first couple seasons in Dallas have been met with a lot of criticism of his play calling and his clock management. Pairing these struggles with a difficult schedule and improved division, I wrote a week ago about the risk of the Cowboys going first to worst in their division. All of these factors means that Mike McCarthy will be the first coach fired in 2022.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has an idea for how the SEC should schedule in the future. While speaking to former Alabama quarterback and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy on Always College Football, Saban said that he was in favor of playing nine or ten conference games. “Are we gonna play...
East St. Louis (Ill.) High four-star offensive tackle Miles McVay tells 247Sports he’ll announce his college decision on Aug. 11 at 7 p.m (EST) at the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club. His finalists are Alabama, Florida, Jackson State, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon, Texas A&M. “This day is a...
Following the commitment of four-star quarterback Markus Stokes and four-star running back Treyaun Webb, Florida jumped five spots in ESPN’s 2023 recruiting rankings. Coming in at No. 17, the Gators are quietly building a solid recruiting class in Billy Napier’s first full cycle as Florida coach. The new head coach’s strategy of keeping talent inside the state seems to be working, with 10 of the Gators’ 12 commitments hailing from the Sunshine State.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.
Comments / 0