Game-by-game predictions for Texas' 2022 schedule per ESPN's FPI

Thanks to a strong haul of transfer portal additions this offseason and the No. 5 recruiting class in the country for the 2022 cycle, Texas is favored in every game but one this season.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the only game the Longhorns will be the underdogs in is Week 2 against Alabama. Texas is favored against Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State and the rest of the Big 12.

ESPN’s FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance throughout the season. The preseason ratings take into account data from previous seasons, such as returning starters, recruiting rankings, past performances, etc.

The Longhorns typically carry lofty expectations heading into a new college football season, but this year the hype feels warranted with the additions of talented playmakers Quinn Ewers, Isaiah Neyor and Jahleel Billingsley among others.

Here’s a game-by-game look at how confident ESPN’s FPI is in Texas to win each game on its schedule this season.

Sept. 3: Louisiana-Monroe at Texas

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI win percentage for Texas: 98.9%

Sept. 10: Alabama at Texas

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI win percentage for Texas: 24.7%

Sept. 17: UTSA at Texas

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI win percentage for Texas: 92.4%

Sept. 24: Texas at Texas Tech

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

ESPN’s FPI win percentage for Texas: 75.9%

Oct. 1: West Virginia at Texas

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI win percentage for Texas: 88.5%

Oct. 8: Texas at Oklahoma (Dallas)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI win percentage for Texas: 55.4%

Oct. 15: Iowa State at Texas

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI win percentage for Texas: 79.4%

Oct. 22: Texas at Oklahoma State

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI win percentage for Texas: 53.1%

Nov. 5: Texas at Kansas State

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI win percentage for Texas: 74.4%

Nov. 12: TCU at Texas

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

ESPN’s FPI win percentage for Texas: 83.4%

Nov. 19: Texas at Kansas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI win percentage for Texas: 93.6%

Nov. 25: Baylor at Texas

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s FPI win percentage for Texas: 73.4%