LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you are looking for the cheapest gas in Arkansas, traveling to the northeastern part of the state may be your best option. AAA officials reported Tuesday that Greene County has the state’s cheapest gas average of $3.87 per gallon. That price is below the state average price of $4.25 per gallon. Montgomery County has the state’s highest gas average of $4.70 per gallon.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO