Although most of Google's apps are free to use — and thank Google for that — Big G offers some premium features for businesses and people inclined to give a specific sum from their budget to the tech giant every month or year. This set of tools is known as Google Workspace for companies and Google One for regular consumers. And now, probably as an even bigger incentive to subscribe or upgrade to Google One's most expensive tiers — Premium 2TB and above — Big G has announced that it will start to roll out some of the Google Workspace exclusive features to its Google One Premium plans.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO