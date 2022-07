I think it’s fair to say that smart lights have made things a lot simpler for me, changing my day-to-day life for the better. If I wanted to retire to the bedroom for the evening, I no longer have to physically turn off the lights that I don’t need and turn on the ones that I do. One voice command to Alexa, and it’s all done in a matter of seconds. If I woke up in the middle of the night starving because I’m in the middle of my umpteenth attempt at intermittent fasting, my smart lights keep me from acquiring bruises stumbling down my narrow hallway.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO