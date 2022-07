What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What I feel like puts me apart from other people is , I’m able to track down any ball in my area and make a play And if I get my hands on the ball it’s getting caught 95 % of the Time. Also I Feel that my routes the way i set people up to create the right space for the QB to make a rhythm throw.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO