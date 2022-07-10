Degeorge Graduates from Emmanuel College

NATICK – Philip C. Wright, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Born and raised in Natick, he was the son of the late Richard “Dick” Wright and Virginia “Ginny” Wright. Phil was a devoted father to Kristen Wright, Lindsey Wright, and Tracy Wright and her husband Joshua, and stepfather to Casey Laing, all formerly of Natick, MA. Jovial middle brother to R. Spencer Wright of Somerville, MA, Steven Wright and his wife Susan of Kauai, HI, Jeffrey Wright of Charlestown, NH , and the late J. Douglas Wright. Dedicated and loving grandfather to Sophia and Lizzie. Beloved fiancé of the late Margaret “Peg” Laing. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

