Boston, MA

Degeorge Graduates from Emmanuel College

By editor
 4 days ago
BOSTO – Emmanuel College celebrated its milestone 100th Commencement on Saturday, May 14, 2022, on its campus in Boston, adding hundreds of graduates to the global network of Emmanuel alumni who are making their mark...

Shirley (MacDonald) Milch, 83

NATICK – Shirley A. Milch (MacDonald), age 83, a longtime resident of Natick, peacefully passed away at home on Sunday, July 10, 2022 after a brief illness which she faced with courage and grace. Shirley was the devoted wife of Edward J. Milch Sr. for 49 years, who predeceased...
NATICK, MA
Gee Makes Dean’s List at Nazareth College

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – Nazareth College announced Caroline Gee of Natick, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.
ROCHESTER, NY
R. Michael Wresinski, 73

FRAMINGHAM – R. Michael Wresinski, 73, of Mashpee and formerly of Framingham, passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his wife and daughter on July 9, 2022 in his home in Mashpee. Michael was predeceased by his father Chester E Wresinski and his mother Helen T (Golembeski) Wresinski...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Massachusetts Designates Advocates To Operate Community Behavioral Health Center

FRAMINGHAM – Advocates, a nonprofit human services provider, announced it has been designated by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services to operate a Community Behavioral Health Center (CBHC), part of a new state initiative designed to provide accessible and equitable mental health care, including to people in crisis who otherwise would seek care in a hospital emergency department.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Smith Receives Achievement Award in Information Technology

SPRINGFIELD – Western New England University recognized 25 graduating students for academic excellence within their field during their College of Arts and Sciences Senior Awards Ceremony on May 5th on the University Commons lawn. Thomas Smith received the Achievement Award in Information Technology. The Achievement Award in Information Technology...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Sister Alberta Marie (Mary) Olsen

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Alberta Marie (Mary) Olsen, CSJ, in her 68th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, July 9, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Albert R. and Ada Mary (Holmes) Olsen. Sister Mary is survived by her Sisters in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Sheila Marie (Rourke) Coté, 83, Nurse

NATICK – Sheila Marie (Rourke) Cote of Natick, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Beloved wife of Warren Peter Coté, Jr. Loving mother of Jennifer Coté of San Rafael, CA and Jonathan Coté of Harwichport. Devoted grandmother of Kyle and Boudewijn Coté. Dear sister of Maryellen Lamoureux of West Yarmouth, the late Gerald Rourke, and the late Jeanne Kane. Sister-in-law of Carol Rourke, Robert Kane, and the late Donald Lamoureux. Caring aunt to several nieces, nephews, and their children.
NATICK, MA
Erika Joy Goldberg

FRAMINGHAM – Erika Joy Goldberg (nee Zazofsky) died on July 10, 2022. Born November 24, 1944, she was the daughter of the late George and Edith Zazofsky (nee Gomberg). She leaves behind her husband, Dr. Stephen Kurland, and her brother, Peter Zazofsky, and was predeceased by her brother, Gene.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Philip C. Wright, 62

NATICK – Philip C. Wright, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Born and raised in Natick, he was the son of the late Richard “Dick” Wright and Virginia “Ginny” Wright. Phil was a devoted father to Kristen Wright, Lindsey Wright, and Tracy Wright and her husband Joshua, and stepfather to Casey Laing, all formerly of Natick, MA. Jovial middle brother to R. Spencer Wright of Somerville, MA, Steven Wright and his wife Susan of Kauai, HI, Jeffrey Wright of Charlestown, NH , and the late J. Douglas Wright. Dedicated and loving grandfather to Sophia and Lizzie. Beloved fiancé of the late Margaret “Peg” Laing. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
NATICK, MA
Addie Lee Chavis, 82, Retired Army Natick Lab Employee

NATICK -Our beloved mother, Addie Lee Chavis, on July 4, 2022, went to be with her Lord, yet throughout her life she never hesitated to do everything in her power to demonstrate her love for her family and friends. She will be dearly missed, yet we shall see her again in the eternal kingdom.
NATICK, MA
MassBay Grad Engineers a Plan to Give Back

FRAMINGHAM – Recent MassBay Community College graduate Matthew Kajura will transfer to Cornell University in fall 2022 to begin earning his bachelor’s degree in engineering, and he plans to leverage his accumulated skills and knowledge to help the citizens of his home country of Uganda build sustainable infrastructure.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
VaxAbilities COVID Clinic in Framingham July 15

FRAMINGHAM – A VaxAbilities COVID vaccination event for people with disabilities or sensory support needs will be held on Friday, July 15 at the Framingham Centre Common from 4 to 8 p.m., announced the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Vaccines and boosters for ages 6 months thru adult will...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Schools Advertising For Registration Manager

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public School District is advertising for a Registration Manager. The position would “assist the Director of the Department of Student Registration in the implementation of policies and procedures relative to school assignment based on Controlled School Choice at the Elementary Grades. Supports the Director in ensuring equitable student assignment, and contributes to the strategic planning and growth of the office. Supervise the day-to-day operations, planning, organization, and control of an efficient office that provides the maximum benefits to the students. Register new and returning students.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham, MA
