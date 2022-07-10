Injured Officer Released From Hospital To Continue Recovery At Home
(Baltimore, MD) -- An injured Baltimore Police Sergeant is released from the hospital to continue his recovery at home. Yesterday, Sergeant Kenneth Ramberg left the University of Maryland Medical Center. Doctor...
BALTIMORE, MD – A suspect has been arrested in the May 10th shooting of five people on Boarman Street in Baltimore back on May 10. Police have arrested and charged 19-year-old Jarell Speaks of Baltimore with multiple counts of attempted murder. According to police, on May 10, 2022, at...
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County man is under arrest in the May killing of a McDonald's employee in Gambrills, police said Wednesday. Ja'quan Green, 21, of Middle River, is charged with murder, among other offenses, in the shooting death of 23-year-old Britrain Marcelus Gray, Anne Arundel County Police said. Gray...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 63-year-old woman was hospitalized Tuesday after she injured in an East Baltimore carjacking, police said.
The carjacking was reported about 8:45 a.m. at a gas station along a stretch of Belair Road near North Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
Officers met with the victim, who told investigators she was in the parking lot when someone jumped into her running car and a fight ensued. She said she was dragged by her vehicle as the suspect drove away.
The 63-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Her condition was not immediately known Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the vehicle is a blue 2019 Kia Rio with the Maryland tag 5EY5583. The suspect was described as a 5-foot-6 Black man who was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and gray New Balance sneakers.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On July 13, 2022, at approximately 4:30 a.m., officers responded for a report of a carjacking at the Westfield Annapolis Mall at 2002 Annapolis Mall in Annapolis. The victim, a security guard, was assaulted and pulled from the driver’s seat of their marked security vehicle before...
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 30 year-old woman was shot while driving in her car in Northwest Baltimore. This incident happened in the vicinity of Oakmont Avenue yesterday afternoon. According to detectives, “At approximately 12:39 p.m., Northwest District patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a...
Police are still searching for a squeegee worker who shot and killed a driver during a confrontation last week in downtown Baltimore. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is disputing reports about a possible suspect. "There is not a person of interest. My office nor my communications office has not released anything...
Baltimore firefighters were on the scene of an accident where a civilian trapped in machinery. The victim became trapped on the 3200 block of Fait Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to the Baltimore Fire Department. The victim's condition is currently unknown and they are reportedly awaiting medical transport. This...
JOPPA, MD—Crews responded to two serious crashes in Harford County on Wednesday evening. At around 6:15 p.m., units from Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to northbound I-95 at mile marker 78.6 for a report of a crash. One patient was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. At around 7:15 p.m., JMVFC responded to a crash …
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have identified a 15-year-old boy seen in a dashboard video as a person of interest in last week’s deadly encounter between a motorist and people cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection. The Baltimore Sun reports a dashboard camera video of...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was shot and killed overnight. Officers were called to the 500 block of West Mulberry Street just after 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once there, police say they found a man who had been shot. He was taken...
Police are on the lookout for two suspects who robbed a victim in Washington DC, authorities say. The victim was robbed in the 400 block of Evarts Street with the report coming in shortly before 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 13, according to the Washington DC Police Department. One suspect is...
BALTIMORE, MD- The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near the area of Randolph and Martell Avenues in Dundalk Monday morning. “When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who appeared to be suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” according to investigators. The victim was pronounced deceased when he arrived at a local area hospital.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police remained at the corner of Light and Conway Streets Monday, four days after the killing of Tim Reynolds after a confrontation with squeegee window washers.
Authorities have yet to make an arrest in the case.
Investigators said Reynolds parked his car last Thursday after an initial altercation. Police said he then came toward squeegee workers with a bat when one of them shot him.
The reward for information has doubled to $16,000.
NEW: Governor Hogan says the state...
GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- Detectives are investigating a Tuesday shooting in Glen Burnie that sent a man to the hospital.About 10:30 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at a restaurant in the 500 block of Greenway Road SE, where they found a man who had been shot, Anne Arundel County Police said.The unidentified victim was conscious and alert when he was taken to a trauma center for treatment, police said. His condition was not immediately known Wednesday morning.Police said the shooting suspect, who might have been driving a light-colored sedan, took off before officers arrived.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-222-6135 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old woman was shot while driving Monday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said.
Officers were called to a local hospital shortly after 12:30 p.m. after the victim showed up with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said. She was treated for an injury that is not considered life-threatening.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the victim was driving along the 3700 block of Oakmont Avenue when she heard gunfire and then realized she had been shot, according to police.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WBAL) - A Maryland delivery driver jumped into action and stopped a would-be carjacker in the act, grabbing him through the window as he tried to drive away. Police say a delivery driver left the door to his car open when he ran into Baltimore’s RYMKS Bar and Grille to get food just before 11 p.m. Sunday. When he came back out, a 17-year-old allegedly got into the driver’s seat and took off down the street.
The debate continues about how to coax squeegee kids away from Baltimore’s intersections. Many residents from across Baltimore have been sending FOX45 News videos of their run-ins with them. We've also seen squeegee kids yelling at police during a tense confrontation just a few feet away from the front...
BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon in South Baltimore. Officers found an unresponsive male inside a building in the 3400 block of Spelman Road. The male was pronounced dead at the scene with obvious trauma to the body, according to police. Anyone with information is asked...
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a double shooting that left a 33 year-old man shot to death on July 9th. This incident took place on the 100 block of Atlantic Street in Southeast, D.C. According to investigators, “At approximately 11:53 am, members...
