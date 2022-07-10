Downed power lines cause Castaic brush fire

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a brush fire in Diamond Bar that charred at least four acres of grass Sunday and temporarily threatened homes, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the city of Diamond Bar.Dubbed the Cutoff fire, it was initially reported at 1:22 p.m. at Brea Canyon Cutoff Road and the 57 Freeway. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. No injuries were reported in the fire. The city of Diamond Bar tweeted that Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were on the scene with ground and air support.The city of Diamond Bar tweeted at 3:16 p.m. that the fire's forward progress was stopped, with no damage reported. Officials added that firefighters would remain on the scene to do mop-up work.

DIAMOND BAR, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO