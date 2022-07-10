ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaic, CA

Downed power lines cause Castaic brush fire

By Trevor Morgan
signalscv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowned power lines caused a nearly acre-wide fire in Castaic on Friday that took three hours to put out, according to Ed...

signalscv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Yacht erupts in flames off Catalina Island

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A dramatic photo captures the moment a yacht erupts in flames just off Catalina Island. The Los Angeles County Lifeguards shared the photo of the yacht fire on social media Wednesday night. According to officials, the fire happened in Avalon Harbor just off the island.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Ronald Rosales Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Pearblossom Highway [Palmdale, CA]

Rider Fatally Injured in Deadly Collision near 37th Street. According to California Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 5:00 a.m, on July 7th. Dispatchers arrived to the scene near 37th Street East. Despite life-saving efforts, medical personnel pronounced 31-year-old Rosales dead at the scene. The surrounding area was closed off...
PALMDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Castaic, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Castaic, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Castaic, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

69-year-old man in critical condition after a traffic accident in Saugus (Santa Clarita, CA)

69-year-old man in critical condition after a traffic accident in Saugus (Santa Clarita, CA)Nationwide Report. A 69-year-old man received critical injuries after a series of accidents Tuesday morning in Saugus. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the “four corners” intersection of Soledad Canyon Road, Bouquet Canyon Road, and Valencia Boulevard at about 9:15 a.m. on reports of a traffic collision [...]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Brush Fire#Accident
Santa Clarita Radio

Inmate Transfer Bus Involved In Traffic Collision Near Magic Mountain

A traffic collision involving an inmate transport bus brought traffic to a standstill in Valencia on Monday afternoon. Reported at about 12;25 p.m. Monday, the collision involved an inmate transport bus on the northbound 5 Freeway near Magic Mountain Parkway, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Inmate transport bus involved in collision

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate transporting bus was involved in a traffic collision in Valencia on Monday, according to first responders. The collision was first reported on the northbound side of Interstate 5 near Magic Mountain Parkway at 12:24 p.m. Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Santa Clarita Roads Expected To See Construction Delays This Week

Public Works reminded that two Santa Clarita roads, San Francisquito Canyon Road and Sierra Highway, are to experience delays during construction through Friday. San Francisquito Canyon Road and Sierra Highway are expected to incur delays as the two Santa Clarita roads are scheduled for construction from Monday, July 11th through Friday, July 15th, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Plane crash in Hueneme triggers shutdown of major roads

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - Crews are responding to a single-plane crash in Port Hueneme Sunday afternoon. According to police, the crash happened in the area of 500 S. Ventura Road near E. Pleasant Valley Road. Ventura Road is closed between Second and Fifth streets in both directions at this time.
PORT HUENEME, CA
oxnardpd.org

Ventura Rd Closure, Plane Crash

The Oxnard Fire Department and the Oxnard Police Department are on scene of a single plane crash in the area of the 500 block South Ventura Rd. As a result Ventura Rd is closed in both directions between Second St and Fifth St. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.
OXNARD, CA
CBS LA

Brush fire in Diamond Bar threatens structures before being stopped by firefighters

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a brush fire in Diamond Bar that charred at least four acres of grass Sunday and temporarily threatened homes, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the city of Diamond Bar.Dubbed the Cutoff fire, it was initially reported at 1:22 p.m. at Brea Canyon Cutoff Road and the 57 Freeway. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. No injuries were reported in the fire. The city of Diamond Bar tweeted that Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were on the scene with ground and air support.The city of Diamond Bar tweeted at 3:16 p.m. that the fire's forward progress was stopped, with no damage reported. Officials added that firefighters would remain on the scene to do mop-up work.
DIAMOND BAR, CA
mynewsla.com

Fatal Crash Reported on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

A fatal traffic crash occurred Monday on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. at Willow Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two left lanes of the northbound freeway were blocked due to the investigation into the fatality, Caltrans reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

2 Children and Parent Self-Extricate from Overturned Vehicle

Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA: A parent and two children self-extricated from an overturned vehicle after a single-vehicle crash late Monday night in the city of Norwalk. California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a report around 10:10 p.m., July 11, of a solo overturned vehicle on East 105 onto the North 605 Freeway interchange.
NORWALK, CA
The Malibu Times

Power outage causes Malibu businesses to temporarily close

Malibu City Hall and surrounding businesses were forced to close last week due to a power outage that lasted from about 2 to 8 p.m. The outage impacted retail and restaurants near Malibu Country Mart all the way to Country Liquor Store on Rambla Pacifico. The outage also impacted traffic signals along PCH from Topanga […] The post Power outage causes Malibu businesses to temporarily close appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
2urbangirls.com

Antelope Valley shooting leaves one man dead and another injured

LANCASTER, Calif. – An altercation in Lancaster Tuesday left a 54-year-old man shot to death and a 76-year-old man with blunt force wounds to his body. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department units were called at about 12:20 P.M. to a residence in the 1100 block of West Avenue J-8 on reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound and found one man down with a gunshot to his torso and the other man wounded at the scene, according to the department’s Michael Chen.
LANCASTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy