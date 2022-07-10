The bullpen sputters again as the Brewers drop a disappointing series to the Pirates

A little over a week ago, the Milwaukee Brewers cruised into their easiest 10-game stretch as far as the schedule goes, coming off a pair of series wins over the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, both American League contenders. They had nothing but the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs coming up over the next 12 days, with six of those games at home, after sweeping the Rays on June 29.

Rather than taking advantage of an opportunity to significantly increase their cushion atop the National League Central Division, the Brewers dropped six of those 10 games, the last of which was an 8-6 defeat against the Pirates on Sunday at American Family Field.

It was the fifth loss in six games for Milwaukee and the second straight series loss after the Cubs took two of three earlier in the week.

BOX SCORE: Pirates 8, Brewers 6

RELATED: Brewers pitchers Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader selected to All-Star Game

Pittsburgh hit a pair of solo home runs in the sixth against Brewers reliever Trevor Gott to turn a one-run deficit into a lead.

For the third time in the last four games, Milwaukee’s bullpen was tacked with a blown lead and a loss.

The Pirates led, 2-0, after three innings at little fault of Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer. In the second, Oneil Cruz, Jason Delay and Kevin Newman strung together consecutive two-out singles, the hardest of which was hit 73 mph but nonetheless resulted in one run scoring.

The following inning, Ke’Bryan Hayes doubled and came around to score an unearned run on a passed ball by Brewers catcher Pedro Severino.

Milwaukee tied the game with back-to-back two-out RBI singles by Mike Brosseau and Luis Urías off Pittsburgh starter Jose Quintana.

The Brewers responded to a Ke’Bryan Hayes solo homer in the top of the fifth with a pair of runs of their own to retake the lead in the bottom half. Willy Adames followed a leadoff double by Jonathan Davis with a two-bagger of his own and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Urías.

Quintana has been Brewers Kryptonite dating back to his days with the Chicago Cubs, but Sunday he was tagged for four runs and didn’t make it out of the fifth inning. It was his third-shortest out of 20 career starts against Milwaukee and only the fourth time he allowed four or more runs.

Milwaukee’s lead was as brief as possible, however. Gott was greeted by a homer by Michael Chavis to lead off the sixth to knot the score at 4-4. Three batters later, Oneil Cruz hit a no-doubt solo shot of his own to give the Pirates the lead back.

In the top of the ninth, Chi Chi Gonzalez relieved Brent Suter with a runner on third and two outs. Gonzalez walked Hayes, the righty-righty matchup for which he was brought in, then gave up a three-run homer to Daniel Vogelbach that ballooned the Pirates' lead to 8-4.

The Brewers, meanwhile, mustered up just two hit over 4 ⅓ innings against Pittsburgh's bullpen. One of those was a loud one, a two-run homer from Andrew McCutchen with one out in the ninth against Pirates closer David Bednar, but it wasn't nearly enough.

More: Outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Tyrone Taylor are on track to rejoin the Brewers on their next road trip in San Francisco

More: The Brewers' Willy Adames is hitting the ball as hard as ever. But bad luck has skewed his numbers.

Subscribe to our Milwaukee Brewers newsletter for updates on the team.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: The bullpen sputters again as the Brewers drop a disappointing series to the Pirates