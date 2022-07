Gas prices continue to slowly drop in New Jersey. They’re down around 50 cents over the past five weeks, but will the trend continue, and if so, for how long?. According to Tom Kloza, the global head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service, demand for gasoline has dropped much more than expected, in part because of fears about an economic slowdown, but prices will probably start to rise again in a few weeks.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO