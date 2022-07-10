ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These sounds, sightings are my Sundays in Summer

By Pamela Bautz, Outdoor Writer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat I love about Sundays: Early morning coffee and conversation with my kids. Reading a book before doing any chores. Cooking a finger licking good meal we can all sit and share. The moment I can change out of my Sunday-go-to-meeting clothes so I can play outside. GALLERY: Ohio...

Travel Maven

The Most Remote Lake in Ohio is Beautiful

Tucked within Ohio's Wayne National Forest is a breathtaking lake that relatively few people visit. Lake Vesuvius is a 143-acre lake that was named after the historic Vesuvius Iron Furnace, the remanents of Ohio's iron industry.
NBC4 Columbus

Are you allowed to bring a gun to the Ohio State Fair?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Concealed and open carry guns will be permitted at the Ohio State Fair that begins in two weeks, but the spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol said Wednesday that there is a catch. Lt. Nathan Dennis said this is no different than in years past,...
WOUB

Record-high food shortages hits Southeast Ohio communities

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Shelves at a regional warehouse that supplies food to struggling families throughout southeast Ohio are looking bleak. “We have empty racks in our warehouse for the first time in years…” said Rose Frech, executive director of Southeast Ohio Foodbanks. “Food that would usually be coming through our doors, those orders are getting canceled and not getting rescheduled.”
Travel Maven

Pennsylvania's Most Beautiful Beaches

Although Pennsylvania is a landlocked state, there is no shortage of beautiful beaches here. From the gorgeous Lake Erie to the smaller lakes and reservoirs surrounded by forests and nature preserves, beaches in PA are known for their pristine waters, unlimited water activities, and lush green backdrops.
WTRF- 7News

Cliff diving prohibited at West Virginia lake

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Huntington District Monday issued a reminder that cliff jumping/diving at the lakes it manages—including a major tourism destination in West Virginia—is not allowed. The Huntington District manages the following bodies of water in West Virginia:. Alum...
iHeartRadio

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Ohio

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, attended the Partnering Anthropology with Science and Technology (PAST) Foundation Minecraft: Girls Who Lead summer camp. The program provides girls the tools to reach their full potential to explore the world of STEM. Officer Freet spoke at the event about being a female officer in a male dominated field, with only four female officers and a handful of female investigators statewide. She explained what wildlife officers do, the importance of hunting and fishing regulations in relation to wildlife management, and how humans have positively and negatively impacted the state’s wildlife and habitat diversity over the last 200 years. The girls also examined pelts and learned about Ohio’s mammals. Officer Freet expressed the importance of keeping wildlife in the wild and how hunting and fishing maintain a balanced ecosystem.
WTOL 11

Three Ohio cities rank among worst drivers in the country

OHIO, USA — Editor's Note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 6, 2022. While some cities are more notorious than others for their stop-and-go traffic and reckless drivers, some are verifiably more dangerous than others. Insurance quote comparison company QuoteWizard compiled car insurance...
Knox Pages

Factory Connection coming to Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON -- A national clothing and home decor retailer is set to open a new location in Mount Vernon this week. Factory Connection, an Alabama-based company with nearly 300 stores in 17 states across the Midwest and South, will open a new location at 1548 Coshocton Ave. on Friday, according to a sign posted on the door.
WTRF- 7News

Coalmine causes bridges on West Virginia-Pennsylvania state line to crumble, I-70 intermittent traffic expected for next decade

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Heading to Washington, PA or to The Highlands on I-70, you have probably been stalled right around the West Virginia-Pennsylvania line. “In this area, there would be no construction. It is solely because the mine is going underneath.”  Tony Clark, District 6 Engineer WVDOH The mine, Tunnel Ridge LLC., is […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Teachers quit in Vinton Co. citing low pay, poor leadership

VINTON, Ohio — Following contract negotiations for the Vinton County educators in June, the school district is witnessing a monumental resignation rate as teachers seek higher wages. What is going on?. Earlier this summer, the Vinton Local Teachers Association (VLTA) organized a campaign to fight for an increase in...
WHIZ

Didgeridoo and Down Under Too

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System has emphasized its Summer Reading Program by incorporating events that tie into the ‘An Ocean of Possibilities’ theme. MCLS Services Manager Haley Shaw and MCLS Outreach Services Manager Beth Brown talked about an event that focuses on the down under.
Axios

Postcard from Ohio: Semiconductor blues

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inflation, guns and abortion are shaping midterms races everywhere. But in Ohio, a more niche concern — Congress' stalled China competition bill and its $52 billion for the domestic semiconductor industry — has grabbed candidates' attention even as voters are still figuring out why they should care.
