Alaska State

Trump calls Elon Musk a "bulls**t artist"

By Kelly McClure
 3 days ago
Former President Donald Trump had a lot to say about Elon Musk during an event in Alaska on Saturday, referring to Musk as a "bulls**t artist."

Trump, who recently stepped back from his own social media company, Trump Media and Technology Group, just prior to the company being served with federal subpoenas by the Securities and Exchange Commission and a Manhattan grand jury, told his audience at Saturday's event for Republican midterm candidates that he predicted that Musk would not follow through with his $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

Calling Musk's tabled agreement with Twitter a "rotten deal," Trump furthered that "He's not going to be by buying it. Although he might later. Who the hell knows what's going to happen? He's got a pretty rotten contract. I looked at his contract. Not a good contract."

In addition to comments made regarding Twitter, which banned Trump from their platform in 2021, the former president lashed out at Musk for reportedly lying about voting for him in 2016, according to New York Post.

"You know, he said the other day, 'Oh, I've never voted for a Republican.' I said, 'I didn't know that, he told me he voted for me.' So he's another bulls–t artist," Trump said.

Trump furthered his public endorsement of Sarah Palin during Saturday's event, who is in the running for Alaska's open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Palin took to the podium to call Trump "The best president we've ever had" applauding him for how he "cared about family" and supported "a culture of life and a culture of love."

Watch coverage of the event, which also features comments from Trump about keeping "men out of women's sports" below:

