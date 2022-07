Kick back at the Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op July 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and discuss the scientific history of supercomputing at Los Alamos National Laboratory with historian Nicholas Lewis. Lewis is the July guest for the monthly Periodic Table program, a free outreach activity organized by the Bradbury Science Museum. He will answer your questions about the people and innovations behind the world’s most powerful computers.Want to school up on supercomputers before the event? Check out the Bradbury’s newly revamped supercomputing exhibit. The museum is free and open Mon-Sat, 10 am-5 pm and Sunday 1-5 pm, 1350 Central Ave., Los Alamos. Photo Courtesy LANL.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 17 HOURS AGO