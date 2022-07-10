Lake City Council Has Set A Curfew For Minors Within City Limits

The second annual Lake City Car Show is in the Town Square this weekend. The event is on Sunday, July 17, with registration starting at 9:00 a.m. and going till 11:00 a.m. The show is free and open to the public, but it does cost to register a car. Pre-registration is $15, and individuals can register the day of the event for $20. Participants will judge the vehicles starting at 11:30 a.m. and running till 1:30 p.m. Awards will be presented at 3:30 p.m. sharp, and participants can win awards such as best of the show, best street rod, best pick up 1973 to present, and best all makes car 1990 to present. Cash prizes will also be given out during the event. Individuals wanting more information can visit the 2022 Lake City car Show on Facebook.

