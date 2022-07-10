Lake City Council Has Set A Curfew For Minors Within City Limits

Carol Dickkut, age 73 of Lake City, IA, passed away at her home on July 10, 2022, with her beloved dog and family at her side after many years of battling cancer. Carol was born Sept 22, 1948, to parents Harold (Bud) Johnson and Ilah Maxyne Johnson (Clarke). She grew up in Lake City where she attended grade school and graduated from Lake City High School with the class of 1967. After graduation, Carol continued her education at UNI for 1 ½ years with a major in education and then transferred to the University of Iowa, majoring in general science/pre-physical therapy. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1971, along with a certificate of physical therapy from the University of Iowa in 1972. In July of 1979, Carol was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Dickkut at the Lutheran Church in Lake City. They were blessed with two children, Chad and Brooke, along with four grandchildren.
