Lake City, IA

Lake City Council Has Set A Curfew For Minors Within City Limits

By KC Meiners
1380kcim.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lake City Council has devised an idea to help stop recent vandalism within the town. The council has decided to put a curfew in...

www.1380kcim.com

stormlakeradio.com

Cause of Storm Lake Chemical Spill Earlier This Week Revealed

The cause of a chemical spill on Monday morning in Storm Lake has been determined. According to an investigation, the spill was caused by an improperly secured load in the bed of a truck that is owned by Tyson Foods. A couple of 275-gallon containers filled with the chemical fell...
1380kcim.com

The Second Annual Lake City Car Show Is This Weekend

The second annual Lake City Car Show is in the Town Square this weekend. The event is on Sunday, July 17, with registration starting at 9:00 a.m. and going till 11:00 a.m. The show is free and open to the public, but it does cost to register a car. Pre-registration is $15, and individuals can register the day of the event for $20. Participants will judge the vehicles starting at 11:30 a.m. and running till 1:30 p.m. Awards will be presented at 3:30 p.m. sharp, and participants can win awards such as best of the show, best street rod, best pick up 1973 to present, and best all makes car 1990 to present. Cash prizes will also be given out during the event. Individuals wanting more information can visit the 2022 Lake City car Show on Facebook.
LAKE CITY, IA
Iowa State Daily

City looks to increase penalties during 801 Day

The Ames City Council will introduce new draft ordinances that will increase penalties during 801 Day at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Iowa State students’ 801 Day began when sororities and fraternities prohibited alcohol during the week leading up to the start of classes. The prohibition ended at 8 a.m. on the Saturday before classes, and for some students, the drinking began at 8:01 a.m.
AMES, IA
1380kcim.com

Sauk Rail Trail Association Looks To Raise $25K At Thursday’s Fundraiser To Leverage Anonymous Matching Donation

Members of the Sauk Rail Trail Association are inviting local bicyclists to Kerp’s Tavern tomorrow (Thursday) to help them repave the section of path between Carroll and Maple River. The Sauk Rail Trail opened over a decade ago. Phil Phillips, an association member, says they have been working to pave the entire 33-mile path for years. Most of the trail is now concrete, but this final stretch is paved with asphalt.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

Vail Man Faces Felony Charge For Shattering Stone Slab At Carroll Business

A Vail man faces a felony charge in Carroll County District Court for allegedly destroying a slab of decorative stone owned by a local business. Court documents show 24-year-old Roman Corado-Mauricio was issued a summons to appear on July 9 for second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, in connection to a May 7 report of vandalism in the 900 block of E. Highway 30. A Carroll Police Department affidavit alleges Corado-Mauricio was intoxicated while walking through the Irlbeck Precision Surfaces property when he violently shook a stone slab without cause, causing it to shatter. Damage to the piece was estimated at well over $1,500. Corado-Mauricio’s preliminary hearing is slated for Thursday, July 28. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
VAIL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Weatherology Says Straight Line Winds Caused Most Damage in Greene County

Weather officials are saying the damage that was caused by the early Monday morning thunderstorms in Greene County were due to high winds. Weatherology Meteorologist Paul Trambley tells Raccoon Valley Radio the peak of the strong winds during the severe thunderstorms warnings that were issued by the National Weather Service from 4-5:30am were upwards of 80 miles per hour near Glidden and sustained 60mph through Greene County, which caused straight line winds.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Report July 11, 2022

4:27am: The Sheriff and Grand Junction Fire responded to campers stuck in after a tree fell on their camper. 4:40am: The Sheriff, deputies, and all fire departments responded to several power lines down. 7:33am: A deputy assisted with cattle out on N Avenue and 330th Street. 8:31am: A deputy assisted...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowans report significant storm damage early Monday morning

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Early morning storms have brought damage to parts of Iowa Monday. KCCI viewers report damage in the Zearing area. Patty Lou sent a picture of an old oak tree that came down, and its limbs are all over. Her estimate puts this tree at 18 inches in diameter.
JEFFERSON, IA
1380kcim.com

Carol Dickkut of Lake City

Carol Dickkut, age 73 of Lake City, IA, passed away at her home on July 10, 2022, with her beloved dog and family at her side after many years of battling cancer. Carol was born Sept 22, 1948, to parents Harold (Bud) Johnson and Ilah Maxyne Johnson (Clarke). She grew up in Lake City where she attended grade school and graduated from Lake City High School with the class of 1967. After graduation, Carol continued her education at UNI for 1 ½ years with a major in education and then transferred to the University of Iowa, majoring in general science/pre-physical therapy. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1971, along with a certificate of physical therapy from the University of Iowa in 1972. In July of 1979, Carol was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Dickkut at the Lutheran Church in Lake City. They were blessed with two children, Chad and Brooke, along with four grandchildren.
LAKE CITY, IA
kttn.com

Man who eluded authorities for several days has criminal history in Iowa

The man found hiding in a barn southeast of Dunlap has a criminal history in Iowa. Thirty-eight-year-old Kent Lasley of Ottumwa, Iowa was taken into custody about noon Saturday after eluding officers since Thursday afternoon as they were looking for a suspect in a motor vehicle theft in Adair County.
DUNLAP, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll Man Convicted Of Lascivious Acts With A Child Ordered To Serve Original Sentence

A Carroll man convicted of lascivious acts with a child in 2021 has been ordered to serve up to five years in prison following a probation revocation hearing last week. According to Carroll County District Court records, 21-year-old Calvin Keith Kienast was granted a deferred judgment and placed on probation for three years in January of last year after pleading guilty to sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old victim in June of 2019. Kienast was sent to a residential correctional facility to serve a portion of his probation but violated the terms of the agreement on multiple occasions, including absconding from the facility in Council Bluffs. Kienast pled guilty to the probation violations, and a judge on Thursday ordered him to serve the original five-year sentence with an added special ruling requiring Kienast to wear an electronic tracking and monitoring system for 10 years following his release. Kienast remains in custody at the Carroll County jail pending transport to the Iowa Department of Corrections Medical and Classification Center in Coralville.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

Angela “Angie” (Denney) Hoyt of Woodward

Angela “Angie” Marie (Denney) Hoyt of Woodward, IA was a caring wife, mother, sister, and friend. She left us unexpectedly July 7th, 2022, at age 49. Funeral Services for 49 year old Angela Hoyt of Woodward will be held Friday at St. Malach’s Catholic Church in Madrid, IA. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm Thursday at the Sundberg Kirkpatrick Chapel in Madrid, IA. The Sundberg Kirkpatrick Chapel of Madrid, IA is in charge of the arrangements.
WOODWARD, IA
algonaradio.com

Humboldt Man Arrested After Missing Court Date

–A Humboldt County man is back in custody after failing to appear at a court hearing in Kossuth County last week. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies met Law Enforcement Officers from Humboldt County Friday morning, and arrested 46-year-old Anthony Jorgensen of Humboldt. Jorgensen had been scheduled to be arraigned on a pair of drug charges on July 5th, but failed to appear in court.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa dentist wants a judge to overturn his license revocation

A dentist who has faced disciplinary action in at least three states is challenging Iowa’s decision to revoke his license to practice. Dr. Jack Elder, who until recently practiced dentistry in Lake City, is taking the Iowa Dental Board to court in an effort to have a Polk County judge review and overturn the board’s recent decision to revoke his license.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Sweet Corn Returns To Iowa Stands – But Prices Are Higher

(Des Moines, IA) — Farm stands have started selling sweet corn again in Iowa but the price has increased. Farmers say everything is higher this year – fertilizer, fuel, and seed costs. It isn’t clear how much the prices will go up yet. WHO/TV reports that Deardorff Sweet Corn in Adel will begin deliveries to Iowa grocery stores Tuesday. Farmers are reminding customers that they don’t set the prices you will see.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Man Sentenced for Domestic Abuse

A Jefferson man was sentenced to a couple of days in jail for a domestic abuse incident. According to court documents, 44-year-old Dale Ganoe pled guilty to a lesser charge of a simple misdemeanor for domestic abuse assault. As per the plea agreement, Ganoe received an adjudicated sentence for two days in the Greene County Jail.
JEFFERSON, IA
iowa.media

HOUSE EXPLOSION IN BATTLE CREEK, IOWA (Update)

AUTHORITIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR INVESTIGATION INTO AN EXPLOSION AND FIRE THAT OCCURRED WEDNESDAY MORNING AT A HOUSE LOCATED ON CARRIAGE AVENUE JUST NORTH OF BATTLE CREEK, IOWA. EMERGENCY UNITS FROM SEVERAL NORTHWEST IOWA COMMUNITIES WERE SENT TO THE IDA COUNTY AREA SHORTLY BEFORE 9:30 A.M. AND FOUND THE HOUSE FULLY...

