Severe Weather Statement issued for Ransom by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 08:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon by 330 PM CDT. Target Area: Brown; Spink The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Stratford affecting Brown and Spink Counties. James River At Columbia affecting Brown County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River near Stratford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, The water reaches the bottom of the bridge 2 miles north of the gauge * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Thursday was 17.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.8 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BROWN COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO