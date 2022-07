Environmental concerns are no stranger to the Grays Harbor region, especially when it comes to flooding. The Chehalis River Basin is the second largest river system in Washington, covering nearly 2,700 square miles of Southwest Washington. Since 2017, more than $48 million in local and state funding has been allocated for 39 flood-hazard reduction projects. Two of those projects based in East County were shown firsthand to a prominent Washington state lawmaker.

