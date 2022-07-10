ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Fundraiser for Norfolk hit-and-run victim

By News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK, Neb. -- The community of Norfolk is donating thousands through GoFundMe for the victim of a hit-and-run. As families were heading...

Robert
3d ago

maybe Faith Regional can catch these bills and write it off. if they can't write off personal tragedy no one should go there anymore they're building multi-million dollar buildings to spend the money they've generated because they are not for profit. sure would be nice if a big chunk of that money they have to try to write off every year went to help and its citizens

