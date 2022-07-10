Fundraiser for Norfolk hit-and-run victim
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The community of Norfolk is donating thousands through GoFundMe for the victim of a hit-and-run. As families were heading...southeast.newschannelnebraska.com
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The community of Norfolk is donating thousands through GoFundMe for the victim of a hit-and-run. As families were heading...southeast.newschannelnebraska.com
maybe Faith Regional can catch these bills and write it off. if they can't write off personal tragedy no one should go there anymore they're building multi-million dollar buildings to spend the money they've generated because they are not for profit. sure would be nice if a big chunk of that money they have to try to write off every year went to help and its citizens
Comments / 4