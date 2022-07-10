Fundraiser for Norfolk hit-and-run victim

A Fremont woman has died as the result of a two-vehicle accident at 7:15 Saturday night at Highway 30 and County Road 19. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said preliminary information indicates that a red Chrysler van driven by Amber Jackson, 32, of Fremont was northbound on County Road 19, and a black Toyota Camry driven by Victor Fontanez-Perez, 48, of Fremont was eastbound on Highway 30. The vehicles collided in the intersection and veered north, where the van collided with a power pole.

