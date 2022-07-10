Florida Man Jailed After Killing His Daughter’s 3 Dogs By Placing Them In Locked Car For Days

A Florida man is accused of purposely killing his daughter’s three dogs by locking them in a hot car for several days, according to investigators.

During a press conference on Friday, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said that 72-year-old Felton Charles Henderson’s daughter asked him to take care of her three dogs for a few days as she was going out of town.

Simmons says the woman left the necessitates like food, water, and everything the dogs would need while she was away.

Felton Charles Henderson, 72

However, when she returned and asked where her dogs were, the sheriff says her father took her to a blue Toyota Camry, opened the doors, and pulled out her dogs. All three dead.

“It is apparent that all he did was lock these dogs in today’s heat, yesterday’s heat, the day before yesterday’s heat,” Simmons said. “He put these dogs in this blue Toyota Camry knowing full well that they would not survive.”

The sheriff said that all three dogs perished from the unbearable heat.

“You can imagine the suffering they probably went through. This is no way to treat an animal. They rely on you to give them the care and concern, and you did none of that, so you will go to jail for animal cruelty,” said Simmons

Henderson was arrested on Friday and charged with animal cruelty. He is being held on a $45,000 bond.

