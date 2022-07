Monkeypox is very different from COVID-19. It's not fatal and generally doesn't lead to hospitalization. It is mostly not spread through the air. People have been getting it from close physical contact. And a monkeypox vaccine was developed long before the current outbreak. So public health experts say the U.S. should have been able to contain this. Instead, the missteps right now look a lot like the start of the coronavirus pandemic. There are not enough tests or vaccines, and experts have an incomplete picture of the spread. Anne Rimoin, is a UCLA epidemiology professor who has studied monkeypox for years. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO