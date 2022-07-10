Nicki Minaj Hilariously Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

Photo: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj hilariously shut down pregnancy rumors in an IG live this weekend (July 10.)

During the live, a fan asked if she was pregnant to which she responded: “Am I pregnant!?” She then told viewers while wearing a smirk that she “did mean to tweet this: ‘I’m not fat, y’all, I’m pregnant.’” Fans quickly said their congrats in the comments which led to the "Barbie Dreams" rapper clarifying in a British accent: "Oh wait, did I say it wrong? Oh, I’m sorry, I think I said it wrong." She added, “I meant to say I’m not pregnant, I’m fat… But thanks, guys, for all the congratulatory messages!” Nicki gave birth to her first child in 2020, a son that she calls "Papa Bear."

Watch the IG live below:

Nicki brought out Lil Wayne for a surprise performance during her ESSENCE Festival appearance last weekend. Her hour-long headlining set included old and new fan favorites including the tracks “Do We Have A Problem,” “Beez in the Trap, ” “Moment 4 Life,” “Did It On Em,” and more. Later in the set, the rapper surprised fans by bringing out the Young Money founder to play a couple of their hits. The duo performed “High School” and “Seeing Green.”