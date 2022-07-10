ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Multnomah County Library plans second-largest location for Gresham

By Beth Slovic
The Oregonian
3 days ago
 3 days ago
The Multnomah County Library may have a location for its planned east county flagship — a 95,000 square-foot project that would become the second-largest branch in the system. The library and TriMet have agreed to negotiate over the sale of the Gresham City...

WWEEK

Portland City Council Votes Unanimously to Rejoin Rose Quarter Project and Keep I-5 Bridge Process Moving

The Portland City Council today voted unanimously to keep two major Oregon Department of Transportation projects moving forward. The council signaled its support for rejoining the process and proceeding with the expansion of Interstate 5 at the Rose Quarter. That expansion is part of a major transportation funding package the Legislature passed in 2017. Since then, the widening of the freeway has proceeded slowly because of concerns raised by environmental groups, the Albina Vision Trust, and Portland Public Schools, which operates Harriet Tubman Middle School adjacent to the current bottleneck at the Rose Quarter.
PORTLAND, OR
Vancouver City Council approves early I-5 Bridge plan

The Vancouver City Council unanimously voted Monday to approve the early draft of a new Interstate 5 Bridge plan, called the Modified Locally Preferred Alternative. The approval is an early step in a long process for the project, and the plans are subject to change as the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program seeks more review, paving way for revision.
VANCOUVER, WA
Icon Construction: A few shortsighted people impede improvements

Harlan Borow: We must work together to build affordable homes for a new generation of Oregon City families.There is a severe housing shortage in the state of Oregon and particularly in the Portland metro area. According to Metro's most recent Housing Needs Analysis, developers need to build approximately 10,000 new housing units per year within the Urban Growth Boundary in the Portland metro area to overcome the current housing shortage and keep up with projected housing demand. Our Park Place Crossing (PPC) project is the result of over 20 years of research and planning and is overdue for development. The...
OREGON CITY, OR
Some downtown Portland streets closed starting Wednesday

Several streets in downtown Portland will be closed to traffic starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday and continuing through Friday afternoon due to the National Governors Association meeting taking place. Dozens of governors from across the country are expected to attend the summer meeting of the association, with much of the...
PORTLAND, OR
Vancouver City Council meetings to hit the road

The meetings are on July 25, August 15 and September 26. Over the summer and into the fall, the Vancouver City Council is hitting the road. Three City Council Meetings will be held in different community locations to provide more opportunities for the public to attend and share issues or concerns with City Council. The meetings are on July 25, August 15 and September 26.
VANCOUVER, WA
Gresham's Main City Park gets new mural

Mural showcases Gresham's farming history, the natural beauty of Johnson Creek. Before going on a run along the Springwater Trail or relaxing on a bench at the Ebetsu Plaza, guests of Gresham's Main City Park will also be able to admire the 18 by 48-foot mural depicting Gresham's farming history and the natural beauty that people can see in the park.
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Mayor Touts Approach to Homelessness ￼

Portland’s mayor is saying that his new homelessness strategy is succeeding. Some experts are looking at the effect it will have on the homeless population. The police is saying that Mayor Wheeler’s approach has greatly reduced drug offenses and vandalism in some areas. Portland’s new program, directed from a street services coordination center that Wheeler created this spring through an executive order, aims to better serve people experiencing homelessness before sending them away from the camp.
PORTLAND, OR
Murmurs: Racial Disparities Persist in Portland Traffic Stops

RACIAL DISPARITIES PERSIST IN PORTLAND TRAFFIC STOPS: A report released earlier this week by the Portland Police Bureau shows little progress in reducing racial disparities in traffic stops, despite a highly publicized effort by Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell to no longer pull over motorists for minor infractions like broken tail lights. As WW previously reported (“Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop,” June 22), the discontinuation of low-level stops contributed to a 90% drop in all traffic stops in two years. But this week’s report shows the percentage of drivers pulled over who were Black actually increased from 17% in 2020 to 18% in 2021. Meanwhile, the percentage of stopped drivers who were white dropped, from 65% to 64%. (That’s far lower than their share of the population: More than 75% of Portlanders are white.) The trend has worsened in 2022: The number of drivers stopped who were white dropped to 63% in the first quarter of the year. The mayor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
PORTLAND, OR
Newberg School District loses another key administrator

Nikki Fowler resigns from her position as director of finance and operationsSeasoned administrators are becoming scarce in the Newberg School District as another key figure is departing. Nikki Fowler, the district's director of finance and operations, submitted her resignation to the school board in late June. Fowler, hired in July 2018 to serve in a district mired in financial turmoil, is the last administrator among the organizational structure formerly led by Joe Morelock, whose contract was terminated suddenly by the board in November 2021. Administrators who subsequently left the district include assistant superintendent Derek Brown and director of strategic partnerships...
'They are everywhere': Mosquito population more than quadruples in Portland metro

PORTLAND, Oregon — It's not just you. Experts concur that this summer, the Portland metro area’s mosquito problem really bites. “We had a lot of flooding and a lot of rain very late which caused a giant mosquito hatch,” said Bek Sudia, Vector Control supervisor for Multnomah County. “We're seeing the highest numbers in my career that I have ever seen. When I say high numbers, I mean catching 11,000 mosquitoes in a single trap ... after 14 hours."
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland mechanics engineering DIY catalytic converter protection

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With the explosion of catalytic converter thefts, muffler and auto shops in Portland are slammed with business, as are shops that sell anti-theft devices. But in all reality, it’s not always easy to protect catalytic converters: it can be really expensive to buy protection plates, the...
PORTLAND, OR
Big Hole In Downtown Hillsboro Just Won’t Dry Up

The big hole in the ground at 4th and Main is the underground garage and basement for the new Merrill Gardens project that is coming in 2023. Downtown will never look the same after this 7-story modern palace rises up. Bringing much-needed housing to downtown, the project is in the toughest phase it faces for sure. One question has been on everyone’s mind as they drive by. What the heck is all that water from?
HILLSBORO, OR
Crews begin searching Sandy River for missing Portland hiker

CORBETT Ore. (KPTV) – Focus is shifting to the waters after search and rescue crews found the belongings of a missing Portland man along the Sandy River. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that 53-year-old Christopher Smaka was last heard from as he left for his hike Monday morning. Smaka’s car was later located near the 39000 block of SE Gordon Creek Road in Corbett.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

