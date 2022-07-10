Prince Harry's Tell-All Memoir Ripping Royals Rumored To Be Delayed As Publisher Fails To Announce Release Date

Source: mega

Prince Harry's memoir may have hit a snag. The highly-anticipated tell-all rumored to slam various members of the Royal family may be facing delays as Penguin Random House failed to list its release date in its Fall lineup.

The Duke of Sussex announced his $20 million deal with the publishing house last year. His first book was scheduled to make its debut in Fall 2022.

"If this book’s coming out this year as originally planned it should be in the publisher’s marketing and promotional list — unless they’re planning a surprise or there’s been a delay," a royal insider reportedly dished to The Sun. "Its omission has raised lots of eyebrows in royal circles."

However, a spokesperson for Transworld, which is a part of Penguin Random House attempted to quiet the rumors noting, "We don’t put every book on the list so there is nothing to be extrapolated from that."

Publishers described the upcoming memoir as an "intimate and heartfelt" deep dive into the "adventures, losses and life lessons" that shaped Harry from birth to adulthood.

"I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry explained when the project was first announced. "I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

"I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful," he concluded.

As the release of the bombshell book approaches, members of the Royal family officially have their feathers ruffled. As OK! previously reported, Prince William is said to be very concerned over what Harry will choose to spill.

"No one expects him to hold back," explained a source. "They assume he’ll write about why he left the monarchy, how he suffered growing up, how the family handled the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and his conflicts with his father, Prince Charles."

"Charles and William have both made some terse comments to Harry about the memoir, but Harry’s staying mum about its contents," added the source. "Writing has been cathartic for him, and he hopes it will help others."