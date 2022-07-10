10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michael Cordray

A new science fiction TV show is set to premiere on Amazon this year, and it features an impressive list of cast members and an Oscar-nominated showbiz veteran behind the camera. Titled The Peripheral, the show is based on a 2014 book of the same name by William Gibson. The show is created by Scott Smith, who had previously worked on A Simple Plan, The Ruins, and The Burnt Orange Heresy. While the plot of the show isn’t clear yet, here is a description of the book’s storyline, according to Deadline: “The book centers on Flynne (Moretz) and her brother Burton (Reynor). In the novel, Burton, a veteran of the Marine Corps’ elite Haptic Recon force, is hired for a security job that takes place in what he thinks is cyberspace. When Flynne temporarily takes his place, she witnesses something that might have been murder.” The Peripheral promises an impressive cast of characters, with a few having worked in major projects in the past. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video science fiction TV series The Peripheral.
Comments / 0