10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michael Cordray

By Camille Moore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Cordray probably never thought life would lead him to the world of reality TV. After all, there was a time in his life when he was on a much more traditional path. However, things changed when he and his wife, Ashley, decided to embark on a new journey in the...

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paulina Davila

Paulina Davila is one of those actresses who just take the world by storm. There is no role this woman cannot take on with vigor and excitement, and that includes the new project she is working on for Netflix. We’ll discuss it later, though we do imagine it is being released sometime in 2022 – no date has been set for it at the moment. She’s so talented, though, that we know the world wants to know more about her before she stars in this upcoming project.
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Antonia Desplat

Antonia Desplat has been acting professionally for the last 15 years. Although it took a while for her career to start gaining traction, she has gone a great job of keeping the momentum going since getting her first big break. From the big screen to the small screen, Antonia can do it all. While it may seem like things have slowed down for her over the last couple of years, that isn’t the case. Antonia is currently working on an upcoming TV series called Shantaram. Although the project doesn’t have any official release date yet, there are already a lot of people looking forward to it. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Antonia Desplat.
Ash Jurberg

This Austin music legend is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase an Austin music legend who has been extremely generous in what he does to help others.
Guess Who This Lounging Kid Turned Into

Before this bright-smiled kiddo evolved into one of America's favorite uncles, he was just a casual kid rockin' a collared shirt, growing up in Cyprus, California. You probably first saw this guy's impressive acting skills on the soap opera "General Hospital" back in the early 1980s, for which he received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination.
Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya’s Split: Everything They’ve Said About Why He Didn’t Move and Ending Their Engagement

Bachelor Nation is slowly getting more insight into Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya’s decision to call off their engagement. After she looked for love on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, ABC picked the teacher to lead season 18 of The Bachelorette. During the December 2021 finale, fans watched Young accept a proposal from her first impression rose winner, Olukoya. The twosome subsequently planned to move to her native Minnesota and told Us Weekly that they hoped to wed in the “near future.”
Actress and Actor Tie the Knot, Starting 'New Chapter'

Congratulations are in order for Madhu Shalini and Gokul Anand. The two beloved Indian actors tied the knot at the Taj Krishna in Hyderabad, India on Thursday, June 16. According to local outlets, including the Times of India and Pinkvilla, the newlyweds said "I do" in front of a small audience composed of family and friends.
Is Dorinda Medley Hiring Models to Act as Household Help for Her Own Pleasure?

The only people asking the question, “Who is Dorinda Medley?” are those who have been living under a rock for the past 30-ish years. She began her life of fame when she founded her own company in London called DCL Cashmere, where she dressed clients such as Princess Diana. Following her divorce from husband number one, she wed Dr. Richard Medley of New York, and began working on her philanthropy alongside her husband until his 2011 death. She really began living a life of fame when she joined the cast of the Real Housewives of New York City in 2015, and her life has not been the same since. It’s thanks to Dorinda, however, that we all got to know the lovely Marco “The Butler,” who is employed at Blue Stone Manor, her home in The Berkshires. Fans of Dorinda’s love her, but it’s Marco the world has more than a few questions about right now. Namely, is Marco *really* the butler, or is he something more?
How Hard is it To Become a Host on SNL?

For decades, Saturday Night Live has been a staple on TV screens across the United States. The popular sketch comedy series has helped launch the careers of several well-known people in the entertainment industry. However, SNL cast members aren’t the only people who get to enjoy the spotlight. Each episode of the show is hosted by a celebrity guest – this could be an athlete, actor, musician, or even a reality star. With all of the famous people in the world, you may have wondered how SNL goes about choosing a lucky person to host the show or how rigorous the process is. Is it hard to become a host on Saturday Night Live? Keep reading to find out.
Meet The Cast Of “The Peripheral”

A new science fiction TV show is set to premiere on Amazon this year, and it features an impressive list of cast members and an Oscar-nominated showbiz veteran behind the camera. Titled The Peripheral, the show is based on a 2014 book of the same name by William Gibson. The show is created by Scott Smith, who had previously worked on A Simple Plan, The Ruins, and The Burnt Orange Heresy. While the plot of the show isn’t clear yet, here is a description of the book’s storyline, according to Deadline: “The book centers on Flynne (Moretz) and her brother Burton (Reynor). In the novel, Burton, a veteran of the Marine Corps’ elite Haptic Recon force, is hired for a security job that takes place in what he thinks is cyberspace. When Flynne temporarily takes his place, she witnesses something that might have been murder.” The Peripheral promises an impressive cast of characters, with a few having worked in major projects in the past. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video science fiction TV series The Peripheral.
