Man Suffers Non-Life Threatening Injuries Following Motorcycle Crash on Rosalia Road in Whitman County

RATHDRUM, Idaho - In April of 2022, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the wooded area of Hwy 53 and Greensferry Road near the Paintball Field for an unattended death. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division is currently investigating this death, unfortunately, the deceased male did not have any identification, jewelry, or other items which would help determine his identity. Detectives estimate the male to be in his 20’s to 30’s, approximately 6’02” tall with short brown hair. The male had fairly notable arthritis in his back and a full length rod placed in his left tibia. At the time of his death he was dressed in a grey long sleeve 3 button thermal Henley shirt, a white t-shirt, blue jeans with a camo belt and dark blue Sketcher tennis shoes. The male was also wearing white AND 1 brand socks. The belt was a Mossy Oak brand and the jeans were Wranglers size 34 x 32 blue jeans. Also with him was a blue plaid button up shirt and green (maybe camo) denim shirt/coat which was a Canyon Guide Outfitters brand. The male also had a white BIC lighter in a pocket. Estimates place the time of death around late summer to fall/early winter of 2021, but it could be a little earlier. If anyone has any information to help identify this male you are asked to contact Detective Northrup at jnorthrup@kcgov.us or at 208-446-1351 and reference case number 22-17577.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID ・ 22 HOURS AGO