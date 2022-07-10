ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitman County, WA

Man Suffers Non-Life Threatening Injuries Following Motorcycle Crash on Rosalia Road in Whitman County

Big Country News
Big Country News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROSALIA, WA - On Saturday, July 9, 2022 at approximately 9:58 p.m., WHITCOM received a report of a motorcycle that had crashed on Rosalia Road, just south...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 1

Related
Big Country News

Rider Dies After 2 Motorcycles Collide on US95 Near Lapwai

LAPWAI - Idaho State Police are investigating a collision involving two motorcycles which occurred July 8, 2022 at approximately 7:29 p.m., on US95 at Mcintyre Street, just south of Lapwai. ISP released limited crash details on Wednesday night. A Harley Davidson Motorcycle, driven by a 71 year-old male, was traveling...
LAPWAI, ID
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)

On early Tuesday morning, one person was killed following a two-vehicle collision in Spokane Valley. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place a little after 1:00 a.m. at N. Pines Road and E. Mansfield Avenue. The early reports showed that officers attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist fled at a high rate of speed. After that, the motorcycle slammed into a car.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Bicyclist dies at hospital after being hit by car near Pullman

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — A man riding a bicycle was hit by a car near the Washington and Idaho border on Monday night. The man later died in a nearby hospital, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). At approximately 8:45 p.m. on Monday, 47-year-old Cynthia Anderson was driving in...
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rosalia, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Whitman County, WA
Accidents
Whitman County, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Whitman County, WA
Big Country News

Two Time Convicted Drunk Driver Pleads Guilty to Causing Fatal ATV Crash While Under the Influence

PULLMAN - A two-time convicted drunk driver has pleaded guilty to causing a fatal ATV crash while drunk behind the wheel. 29-year-old Tyler Beyer of Bovill pleaded guilty to felony vehicular manslaughter in Latah County second district court Tuesday morning. Beyer was driving a side-by-side drunk when he crashed outside of Deary killing his passenger 27-year-old Nolan Meece of Bovill. The crash occurred during the early morning hours of September 25th.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Police Recover Stolen Puppy-Suspect Under Investigation For Felony Theft

A 31-year-old Pullman woman is under investigation for allegedly stealing a Golden Retriever puppy. Pullman Police responded to a report at Walmart on Tuesday night that the puppy was stolen from a parked car. Detectives were able to identify the suspect Wednesday morning. Officers contacted the woman and recovered the puppy named Leo who was reunited with his owners.
PULLMAN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Whitcom
Big Country News

Bicyclist Killed After Being hit by car on Moscow-Pullman Highway

MOSCOW - A 49-year-old Moscow man riding a bike on the Moscow-Pullman Highway died last night when he was hit by a vehicle. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 8:45 near the state line. Troopers say that Jason Wallace was riding a bike on the Southside of the highway when crossed into traffic. 47-year-old Cynthia Anderson of Moscow was driving an SUV Westbound in the right lane and didn’t see Wallace and hit the bike. Wallace was taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow where he died. Troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet or reflective clothing and that drugs or alcohol were involved. The WSP determined that Wallace failed to yield to traffic.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

WSP investigating fatal car/bicycle crash 9 miles east of Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is currently investigating a fatal car/bicycle crash on State Route 270 near Airport Road, 9 miles east of Pullman. The road is completely blocked and drivers should avoid the area. https://twitter.com/wspd4pio/status/1546733810456244224?s=20&t=bbGfMQz6ogDoT2nvrnLboQ. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
PULLMAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KHQ Right Now

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office trying to identify deceased man

RATHDRUM, Idaho - In April of 2022, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the wooded area of Hwy 53 and Greensferry Road near the Paintball Field for an unattended death. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division is currently investigating this death, unfortunately, the deceased male did not have any identification, jewelry, or other items which would help determine his identity. Detectives estimate the male to be in his 20’s to 30’s, approximately 6’02” tall with short brown hair. The male had fairly notable arthritis in his back and a full length rod placed in his left tibia. At the time of his death he was dressed in a grey long sleeve 3 button thermal Henley shirt, a white t-shirt, blue jeans with a camo belt and dark blue Sketcher tennis shoes. The male was also wearing white AND 1 brand socks. The belt was a Mossy Oak brand and the jeans were Wranglers size 34 x 32 blue jeans. Also with him was a blue plaid button up shirt and green (maybe camo) denim shirt/coat which was a Canyon Guide Outfitters brand. The male also had a white BIC lighter in a pocket. Estimates place the time of death around late summer to fall/early winter of 2021, but it could be a little earlier. If anyone has any information to help identify this male you are asked to contact Detective Northrup at jnorthrup@kcgov.us or at 208-446-1351 and reference case number 22-17577.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy