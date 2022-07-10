Kiké Hernandez's rehab stint paused, return to Red Sox delayed

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing calls after Giancarlo Stanton was struck out on pitches against the Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees had the most ideal start to their series against the Boston Red Sox, as they took the first two games. But the final two games were an absolute disaster for the Bronx Bombers, especially in the series finale on Sunday night. Even though the Yankees surrendered nine unanswered runs following a 6-2 lead, one portion of the game sticks out that has the fanbase infuriated.

