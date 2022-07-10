Pinot misses out in Chatel but shows he is ready for Tour de France mountain stages

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) failed to catch Bob Jungels (AG2R Citroën) on the climb to Châtel as the Tour de France headed into the Alps, but the enigmatic Frenchman showed he is back to his best and will surely target the major mountains after Monday’s rest day to Megeve - the Col du Granon and especially to l’Alpe d’Huez on Bastille Day on Thursday.

The patriotic French crowds cheered Pinot as he tried to pursue Jungels on the Pas de Morgins . He started some 2:30 behind on the 15.4km climb, got to about 20 seconds before the summit but then was unable to close the gap on the descent and final rise to the finish line.

He was also caught and passed by Carlos Verona (Movistar) and Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) before the finish for a fourth-place finish, but his show of panache earned him the daily Prix de la Combativité and a red race number for stage 10.

“I have no regrets, I really gave it my all,” Pinot told French media at the finish, wrapping a towel around his neck for the ride back to the team buses and a pre-rest day COVID-19 test.

Read More

Thibaut Pinot struck in face in feed zone collision with Trek-Segafredo soigneur

Jungels solos to stage 9 Alpine victory in 2022 Tour de France

Tour de France stage 9 first Alpine finish in Chatel tests GC contenders - How it happened

“I realised at the top of the last climb that it was going to be complicated to catch Jungels. Even though I had taken time from him in the difficult parts of the climb, he rode well on the rolling parts and the finish was to his advantage.

“Bob did a great ride too, we shouldn’t forget that. I had the legs when Jungels attacked but I didn't particularly believe it would work out because in the valley it was very windy. But a guy like him on his own always rides better than a group when it's like that. But I didn't think we were going to be two and a half minutes behind when we started the climb.

“I’m happy to have made the racing exciting because the winner seemed decided. My attack created a bit of suspense. It's my first day with more or less good feelings. It allows me to be quite happy about the future. The two best weeks are coming, that's the main thing.”

Pinot has endured a rollercoaster career, especially since winning a stage at the summit of the Col du Tourmalet in 2019, but now seems at his best form and will be a real danger in breakways between Morzine and the end of the Pyrenees.

He was forced out of the 2019 Tour de France on stage 19 with a muscle injury and then crashed hard during the opening rain-soaked stage around Nice in 2020. That left him with a complex back injury and affected his 2021 season, the Frenchman only returning to form in 2022, aged 32 and with David Gaudu nominated as the Groupama-FDJ leader for the Tour de France.

Pinot was just happy to be racing pain free and with little responsibility. He lost a stage at the Tour of the Alps in April, only to win 24 hours later in pouring rain and secure overall success. He also won again at the Tour de Suisse.

On Friday he was dropped on home roads, four kilometres from the finish atop Super Planche des Belle Filles but he again shrugged off the disappointment. He could no doubt sense his form is coming just in time for the big mountain stages.

“It was a crazy ride but not enough. Thibaut Pinot was fourth in Châtel but you’ve got the proof: he continues and will continue to excite the Tour de France public,” signalled the Groupama-FDJ team on social media.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.