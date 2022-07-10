‘I’m a Gastroenterologist, and These the 4 Top Practices to Follow to Ensure Your Gut Stays Well-Balanced When Traveling’

It wasn’t that long ago that discussing pelvic floor health outside of a obstetrician’s office was rare. But now, people are talking about the importance of learning how to properly engage and strengthen these muscles for all sorts of reasons like to improve your workouts and stability, bladder control, and even better sex. Up until recently, though, most of the conversation about the pelvic floor’s centered on ways to make yours stronger if you’re experiencing pelvic floor pain or dysfunction. The problem with that is that not everyone’s pelvic floor is weak to begin with. So if you only focus on pelvic floor exercises to make it stronger, like kegels, bridges, and squats, but aren’t doing pelvic floor stretches to help it relax, you may unknowingly be over tightening your pelvic floor.

