‘I’m a Gastroenterologist, and These the 4 Top Practices to Follow to Ensure Your Gut Stays Well-Balanced When Traveling’
Traveling can get you to a great state of mind and body, and open the door for new opportunities for adventure and fun. However, the traveling aspect itself can be a struggle. This is even more true for those who tend to get stressed prior to a flight or become nauseated during long car rides. Anxiety may exacerbate common forms of physical discomfort, like cramped muscles or back pain, as well as gas or constipation—all of which are often associated with traveling and longer bouts of stagnation and sitting, too.
Comments / 0