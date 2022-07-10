ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Jungels takes 1st career Tour stage win, Pogačar keeps lead

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IRD3Z_0gas8ypC00

CHÂTEL LES PORTES DU SOLEIL, France (AP) — A solo attack by Bob Jungels gave him his first Tour de France stage victory on the first Alpine finish of this year’s race, while two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar retained the leader’s yellow jersey after the ninth stage on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Jungels, who rides for the AG2R Citroën Team, set off on his own with almost 65 kilometers (40 miles) remaining of the mountainous 193-kilometer (120-mile) route from Aigle in Switzerland to the ski resort of Châtel les Portes du Soleil.

The Luxembourg native had time to sit up and stretch out his arms before punching the air in delight as he crossed the line 22 seconds ahead of Jonathan Castroviejo and 26 ahead of Carlos Verona.

The victory crowns a comeback for Jungels following a year to forget. He struggled with back problems and then a head injury suffered in a crash at the beginning of last season and then missed the Tour and the Summer Olympics after undergoing surgery.

“It’s hard to say what I feel right now. I’m just overwhelmed to be honest. This is huge, this is what I came here for,” Jungels said. “After a couple of years struggling, a very tough last year with surgeries and everything, also to take the victory this way, it’s my style of racing, my style of taking the victory.

“So I’m super happy, I saw the shape was getting better day by day but to do something like this... I knew I had to try it from far because on the last climb it wasn’t possible to ride away from the favorites.”

Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard sprinted to the line to gain three seconds over their rivals for the overall lead. The Slovenian remained 39 seconds ahead of Vingegaard but increased his advantage to 1:17 over 2018 winner Geraint Thomas.

“The team is really, really strong, they showed each of them that they just keep getting stronger,” said Pogačar, who rides for UAE Team Emirates. “Today, the last couple of days also proved that we can control this race. So I’m super happy and proud.”

Jungels, Castroviejo and Verona had been part of a large breakaway that formed shortly after the first of four categorised climbs of the day.

Jungels attacked near the top of the penultimate climb, the top category Col des Mosses, and was followed by Simon Geschke. The pair reached the summit together with a gap of 25 seconds over the chasing group.

But Jungels was quicker on the descent and managed to drop his rival. He had built a lead of nearly two minutes over the chasing group and more than three minutes over the peloton at the start of the final climb, the a category one Pas de Morgins.

Cheered on by raucous fans lining the roads, French rider Thibaut Pinot attacked and came within sight of Jungels but ended up missing out on a podium place.

Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard sprinted to the line to gain three seconds over their rivals for the overall lead. The Slovenian remained 39 seconds ahead of Vingegaard but increased his advantage to 1:17 over 2018 winner Geraint Thomas.

Monday is a rest day. Tuesday’s 10th stage has four categorised climbs on the 148.1-kilometer (92-mile) route from Morzine Les Portes Du Soleil to Megève.

The race ends on July 24 in Paris.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 stage 11 preview: Route map and profile on road to Col du Granon today

The next two days of the Tour de France will almost certainly prove pivotal in deciding who wins this year’s race.Yellow Jersey Tadej Pogacar has very rarely been put in trouble since he won his first Tour in dramatic fashion two years ago. He held off any challenge yesterday en route to Megève – despite the stage being disrupted by protestors – as up ahead, Magnus Cort edged a dramatic victory on the line.But the likes of Jonas Vingegaard, Geraint Thomas, Adam Yates, David Gaudu and Romain Bardet are going to have to try and conjure up something if they...
CYCLING
NBC Sports

2022 Tour de France standings

2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 11 of 21 …. TOUR DE FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage | Cyclists to Watch. Sprinters (Green Jersey) 1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 304 points. 2. Fabio Jakobsen...
CYCLING
The Independent

Alpe d’Huez: Immortality awaits atop the ultimate Tour de France climb

A few months after winning on a raucous Alpe d’Huez wearing the yellow jersey, Geraint Thomas snuck back to the place of his greatest triumph to check if it had really happened. Signposts on each of the Alpe’s famous 21 hairpins bear the names of riders to have conquered the Tour de France climb, and immortalised among the greats like Fausto Coppi and Bernard Hinault, Thomas found his own name written on the 13th bend. Presumably whoever was in charge of the Alpe’s signage was not a cycling fan, because the Welshman climbed halfway up only to discover his name...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Castroviejo
Person
Simon Geschke
Person
Thibaut Pinot
Person
Geraint Thomas
Person
Bob Jungels
Person
Carlos Verona
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm on Tiger Woods quote at St Andrews: "It's a bit of an exaggeration"

Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus both said you can't really call yourself a great player unless you win The Open Championship at St Andrews. Jon Rahm gets what they are saying but thinks it's something of an exaggeration. Both Woods and Nicklaus have won The Open three times, each winning...
GOLF
Golf.com

Tiger Woods is making Open gear changes — starting with his iconic putter

It’s an Open Championship tradition unlike any other. That would, of course, be Tiger Woods making equipment changes right before the Open Championship. The 15-time major winner has tinkered with his setup at recent majors, but there’s one change we’ve come to expect from Woods at golf’s oldest championship.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Tour De France#The Ag2r Citro N Team#Aigle
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Jonas Vingegaard takes yellow jersey from Tadej Pogacar in stage 11 thriller

Jonas Vingegaard won stage 11 of the Tour de France to take the yellow jersey as Tadej Pogacar cracked on the Col du Granon in a stunning finale.Vingegaard, second overall to Pogacar 12 months ago, took the rewards after he and Jumbo-Visma team-mate Primoz Roglic had worked to isolate and weaken Pogacar on a punishing day in the Alps, with the climbs of the Telegraphe, Galibier and Granon changing the face of this race.Jumbo-Visma’s tactics worked as Pogacar was unable to respond to an attack from Vingegaard around four and a half kilometres from the summit finish above Serre-Chevalier,...
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
The Associated Press

McLaughlin leads speedy group to 1st track worlds on US soil

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Most runners, throwers and jumpers at the upcoming world championships only need look to their left, or right, to see where the biggest challenges lie. For a select few, the main competition will be the clock. A year after records fell fast and furious at the Olympics, track and field returns to the world stage at one of the sport’s most hallowed stomping grounds: Eugene, Oregon. The city called “TrackTown USA” was put on the map by a great middle distance runner, Steve Prefontaine, then kept there by a colossus called Nike. It now has an upgraded $270 million stadium — the iconic Hayward Field — that features a very fast track for this, the first world championships to be held on U.S. soil.
EUGENE, OR
The Associated Press

Cameron Young back at St. Andrews as pro, opens with a 64

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The first time Cameron Young played the Old Course at St. Andrews was one of his best moments in golf. The most recent one was even better. In his British Open debut, Young plotted his way around the course in a gentle breeze and finished with a long two-putt birdie for an 8-under 64 for a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy among the earlier starters. Young, whose father is the longtime pro at Sleepy Hollow in New York, first came to Scotland in 2010 when he was 13. He played some of the fabled courses in the area — St. Andrews, Carnoustie, North Berwick — not knowing then that he would even pursue a career in golf. “Any time you set foot on the first tee or 18th green or anywhere, there’s just no hiding how special of a place it is,” Young said. “And it’s certainly been a goal to get to an Open Championship. And for my first one to be here is a little bit extra special for me.”
GOLF
The Guardian

Basque country, Brittany and Jura: three epic camping road trips across France

I came across the Route Thermale on an old, dog-eared map while trying to find a coherent route across the Pyrenees. Scanning the winding mountain roads I noticed, in tiny print, the words “Route Thermale” against the D918. I was intrigued. I turned to my phone and discovered that the route was financed by Napoleon III to join up the spa towns across the mountains – a perfect “slow road” adventure. My map had it marked as being “scenic” for almost its entire length, and it wasn’t hard to see why.
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

Annika Sorenstam back on top of LPGA Tour leaderboard

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam was back on top of an LPGA Tour leaderboard Wednesday, teaming with Madelene Sagstrom in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. Sorenstam and Sagstrom shot a 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play at Midland Country Club for a share of the first-round lead with fellow late starters Pauline Roussin and Dewi Weber. “It is different because it’s a team format,” Sorenstam said. “I have a great partner. I mean, I guess, I really don’t think about it, but it’s nice to see your name on the board somewhere. I just try to focus on my game and do what I can with the skill set I have today.” The 51-year-old Sorenstam is making her second LPGA Tour start of the year and only her third since retiring after the 2008 season. The teams will play better ball Thursday and Saturday and alternate shot again Friday.
MIDLAND, MI
The Associated Press

GSTQ Announces New Brand Ambassador: WNBA Star, Kelsey Plum

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- It’s rare that an athlete experiences as much breakout success as the talented Kelsey Plum. As the 2022 WNBA All Star Game MVP, Plum is widely recognized as one of the top players in the WNBA and is the 2 nd leading scorer in the league as a member of the Las Vegas Aces. GSTQ is honored to announce she has joined the GSTQ family alongside legendary Peloton instructor, Robin Arzón. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005572/en/ Photo courtesy of GSTQ
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecomeback.com

British Open executive issues warning to LIV Golf

If LIV Golf players don’t feel very welcome at the 150th British Open, the organizers of the storied event have made it clear that things can get even less hospitable for those who play in the Saudi-backed league. R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers spoke Wednesday ahead of the 150th...
GOLF
Golf.com

Designers pull out all the stops to celebrate 150th Open Championship

When it comes to major championships, equipment manufacturers and their designers pull out all the stops. With the final men’s major of the year taking place at St. Andrews for the 150th playing of the Open Championship, there is a plethora of golf bags and accessories that will be spicing up the links. Let’s take a look:
GOLF
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

992K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy