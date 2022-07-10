Shaq, New To Dallas, Pays for Purchases at Best Buy, Hands Out Cash and Meals

DALLAS - The legend of Shaquille O’Neal has moved to Dallas, with the Hall of Famer having recently acquired a home in Carrollton.

And now that he's here? He's becoming a generous neighbor, last week picking up the tab for a couple of shoppers at Best Buy and then also handing out cash and hot meals to folks in need.

Explained the 7-footer to Page Six: "I just want to make people happy."

The final sale price of the home is unknown, the property was last listed at about $1.22 million. (See more here.)

But the value of the former NBA star, who began with the Orlando Magic and who reached great heights with the Los Angeles Lakers, may be priceless when it comes to bumping into him around DFW.

Here's his cash-register help at the Best Buy ... The encounter was caught on video and posted to Instagram on July 4.

And here's the same Instagram account, Hot Freestyle, posting another video of O'Neal on July 6 giving a woman in need a hot meal and money.

Making people happy? It's working.

DFW is not necessarily the home base of O'Neal, who grew up in Texas in San Antonio before becoming a world-wide figure. He's got a few places to hang his hat. O’Neal reportedly sold his 31,000-square-foot mansion in Windermere Florida last October for a price of $11 million. … leaving him some spare change to finally have a place in DFW to call home … all in addition to his home in the Ladera Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles (Hollywood!) and his 14-acre compound near Atlanta, home of the “NBA on TNT” studios.

But he's also making himself welcome in DFW ... and making people happy, too.