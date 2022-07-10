ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, MN

10 years ago this week...

By The Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
 3 days ago
Allison Eder-Zdechlik

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Baseball — Four players for the Stillwater baseball team earn All-Suburban East Conference honors, including Christian Abilla, Alex Haas, Austin Holmberg and Zach Krenz. The Ponies post a 17-8 record, including 12-6 to tie Mounds View for second place in the conference standings behind Cretin-Derham Hall.

Softball — Senior Allison Eder-Zdechlik is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Class AAA state champion Stillwater softball team. Eder-Zdechlik, who also received MVP honors for the Stillwater girls hockey team earlier in the year, joins Hannah Heacox, Natalie Gerber and Carlie Hart in earning all-conference honors for the Ponies.

Competition — Mary (Schultz) Wellington, a 1988 Stillwater Area High School graduate, finishes second in the Female Elite division of the Pole-Pedal-Paddle race in Bend, Ore. The race features six phases, including downhill skiing, 8 kilometers of cross-country skiing, a 22-mile bike ride down the mountain, a 5-mile run, and a half-mile sprint to the finish. Mary finishes in a time of 2:06:28, which is slightly more than five minutes behind the winner.

Stillwater, MN
Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater, MN
ABOUT

The Stillwater Gazette is the St. Croix Valley's weekly news source since 1870 and publishes Fridays.

 https://www.hometownsource.com/stillwater_gazette/

