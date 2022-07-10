10 years ago this week...

Allison Eder-Zdechlik

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Baseball — Four players for the Stillwater baseball team earn All-Suburban East Conference honors, including Christian Abilla, Alex Haas, Austin Holmberg and Zach Krenz. The Ponies post a 17-8 record, including 12-6 to tie Mounds View for second place in the conference standings behind Cretin-Derham Hall.

Softball — Senior Allison Eder-Zdechlik is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Class AAA state champion Stillwater softball team. Eder-Zdechlik, who also received MVP honors for the Stillwater girls hockey team earlier in the year, joins Hannah Heacox, Natalie Gerber and Carlie Hart in earning all-conference honors for the Ponies.

Competition — Mary (Schultz) Wellington, a 1988 Stillwater Area High School graduate, finishes second in the Female Elite division of the Pole-Pedal-Paddle race in Bend, Ore. The race features six phases, including downhill skiing, 8 kilometers of cross-country skiing, a 22-mile bike ride down the mountain, a 5-mile run, and a half-mile sprint to the finish. Mary finishes in a time of 2:06:28, which is slightly more than five minutes behind the winner.