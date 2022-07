A man was arrested today on suspicion of firing gunshots in Palm Springs while intoxicated. The man, a 24-year-old from Banning, was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of various weapons violations, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. He was being held on $10,000 bail. The post Banning man accused of firing gun while intoxicated in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO