Howdy ho, NXT folks! It’s Tuesday evening, and thus it is time for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, hoping you’re all having a solid start to your week. Tonight’s show features the fallout from NXT Great American Bash as Roxanne Perez battles Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship, trying to claim another title after winning the tag titles with Cora Jade last week. In addition, Apollo Crews takes on Giovanni Vinci and Solo Sikoa battles Von Wagner. It’s lining up to be a potentially solid episode, and here’s hoping it delivers.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO