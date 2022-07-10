ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Christian Arcand: Back from vacation? Bruins draft and resigning Pasta

985thesportshub.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristan beings the second hour talking about his time off-...

985thesportshub.com

NBC Sports

Bruins CEO explains why team kept Cam Neely, Don Sweeney over Cassidy

In the Boston Bruins' organization, the buck stops with owner Jeremy Jacobs and his son, CEO Charlie Jacobs. But it appears the Jacobs family has put its full faith in Boston's president and general manager. That much seemed obvious when the Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy on June 6...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

DAVID KREJCI REPORTEDLY SET TO RETURN TO THE NHL

After spending one year in the Czech Extraliga with HC Olomouc, unrestricted free agent forward David Krejci is set to return to the Boston Bruins according to Lou Merloni of WEEI 93.7 FM radio. Prior to heading home for the 2021-22 season, Krejci spent parts of fifteen seasons in the...
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Darcy Kuemper expected to sign with Capitals

While the goalie shuffle on the first day of free agency won’t be as big as it has been in recent years, a couple of notable goalies will be on the move. One of those is Darcy Kuemper who appears to have his next team in place as ESPN’s Emily Kaplan and TSN’s Bob McKenzie report (Twitter links) that the netminder will become the new starter for the Capitals once free agency officially opens up in a few hours. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli adds (via Twitter) that the deal could be in the range of five years at $5.5M per season.
markerzone.com

CANADIENS REPORTEDLY PLAN TO OFFER BRETT KULAK A CONTRACT ON WEDNESDAY

After parts of four seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, defenceman Brett Kulak was moved at the trade deadline in March for defenceman William Lagesson, a 2022 second round pick and a 2024 seventh round pick. Kulak's time with the Oilers wasn't too bad. He recorded eight points in eighteen regular...
theScore

Report: Stars, Hurricanes interested in Brent Burns

The Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes have expressed interest in San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported Tuesday. Burns could be dealt by the end of the week, LeBrun added. The 37-year-old has three years remaining on his contract with an average annual value of $8 million....
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

Bruins 2022 Free Agent Targets: Forwards

The craziness of free agency begins Wednesday in the NHL. Everyone will be looking to improve their rosters for the 2022-23 season and give them a chance to knock the Colorado Avalanche off their perch as Stanley Cup champions. Just about all the teams have an idea of what they...
BOSTON, MA

