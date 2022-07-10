One man dead after accidental shooting

THESE are the horror last moments of a drinker who died after downing a bottle of Jägermeister in two minutes for a £10 bet. The man, aged between 25 and 30, died at the Blue Corner Car Wash & Liquor Restaurant near Elim, South Africa. Cops said the...
GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- A 9-year-old girl is dead and a 14-year-old girl was briefly hospitalized after they were pulled from Lake Michigan n Gary, Indiana Tuesday afternoon. At 2:25 p.m., a witness saw the two girls struggling in the water at a section of Marquette Park Beach with no lifeguards, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
An investigation is underway following a shooting at a Compton apartment Thursday morning, according to multiple reports. Los Angeles County deputies responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon.
Comments / 0