One man dead after accidental shooting

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- A 9-year-old girl is dead and a 14-year-old girl was briefly hospitalized after they were pulled from Lake Michigan n Gary, Indiana Tuesday afternoon. At 2:25 p.m., a witness saw the two girls struggling in the water at a section of Marquette Park Beach with no lifeguards, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

GARY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO