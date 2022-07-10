ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bal Harbour, FL

Man injured after falling off boat near Bal Harbour

Click10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAL HARBOUR, Fla. – A man suffered serious injuries on Saturday after falling...

www.local10.com

Click10.com

Crews battle Dania Beach house fire

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Broward firefighters worked to put out a house fire in Dania Beach early Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out just before 1 pm. at 409 NW Third Place, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from the front of the building.
DANIA BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man shot and killed in Deerfield Beach parking lot

DEERFIELD BEACH — A 26-year-old Margate man was shot several times in a Deerfield Beach parking lot and later died, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired near the 500 block of Northwest 42nd Court about 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
Bal Harbour, FL
Click10.com

Driver strikes pedestrian with baby in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A driver struck a pedestrian who was carrying a baby on Monday night in North Miami Beach. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Northeast 183 Street and 22 Avenue, near Greynolds Park. Fire Rescue performed chest compressions before taking the victim...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Little Haiti, police say

MIAMI – A man was injured during a shooting on Tuesday night in Miami’s Little Haiti. Officer Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, said the shooting was in the area of Northeast Miami Place and 65 Street. Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 9:10...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Deputies: Miami women arrested after botched jewelry store heist

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. – Three women from Miami were arrested after a brazen attempted jewelry heist in Martin County. Deputies say Trellony Barr and Maria De La Cardidad Mendoza tried to snatch a necklace from a worker at Royal Jewelers in the Treasure Coast mall on Tuesday. The store...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Elephant receives cooling shower from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue team

As the summer heat continues to climb, Zoo Miami was privileged recently to collaborate with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) Engine 37 to help provide a special treat for “Ongard,” affectionately called, “Ardy,” an 11-year-old male Asian elephant. The MDFR team was able to bring in their...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

New downtown Fort Lauderdale transit hub unveiled

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officials marked the completion of a new transit hub in downtown Fort Lauderdale Wednesday that is designed to connect various modes of transportation in one place. The Downtown Fort Lauderdale Mobility Hub spans several blocks near Andrews Avenue and Northwest Second Street. Officials said the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

3 men face charges after shooting injures 2 in Golden Glades

MIAMI – Detectives arrested three suspects after a shooting injured two people and damaged two cars on Monday in Golden Glades. The suspects — Keon Jean, Steve Joseph, and Joselin Dervilus —appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, Dervilus’s sister was involved...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

SWAT standoff in Hollywood ends with home being set on fire

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Thursday morning after he allegedly barricaded himself inside his home in Hollywood and then set the place on fire. The SWAT standoff in the 2700 block of Dewey Street started sometime Wednesday. By around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, the home was engulfed in...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

3 injured during early morning car crash in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives were investigating the cause of an early Sunday morning car crash in Broward County. Two drivers collided at about 5:50 a.m., at the intersection of East Sunrise Boulevard and Northeast Fourth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel took three people injured...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police officers accompany cyclists on Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade and Key Biscayne police departments led a cycling safety ride on the Rickenbacker Causeway. This chaperoned trip was the first of four scheduled rides that began Tuesday morning. Officers accompanied riders as they made safe U-turns at the Calusa Circle. A protected lane has also...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Click10.com

Van fire spreads to garage of home in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A van fire spread to a home Monday afternoon in Hollywood. The fire was reported around 2 p.m. in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Street. The fire apparently somehow started from a van that was parked outside the home before the flames quickly spread to the garage.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

2 injured during shooting in Golden Glades, police say

GOLDEN GLADES, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a shooting with two injured on Monday night in Miami-Dade County’s Golden Glades area. Officers responded to the intersection of Northeast 159 Street and Seventh Avenue, in the area of Oak Grove Park. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel decided the two injured required hospitalization.
GOLDEN GLADES, FL

